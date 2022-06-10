Chrisley Knows Best still airing new season despite Todd and Julie Chrisley’s guilty verdict

Chrisley Knows Best will continue to air. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/carrie-nelson

Chrisley Knows Best fans have wondered what would happen to the show following the guilty verdicts rendered for Todd and Julie Chrisley.

The show has run for nine seasons. It gained a massive following when it debuted, and Todd Chrisley’s popularity soared.

What will the USA Network do with Chrisley Knows Best?

When will Chrisley Knows Best return?

Despite speculation that Chrisley Knows Best might be canceled following Todd and Julie Chrisley’s guilty verdict, that doesn’t seem to be the case.

A source close to the network and the situation surrounding Chrisley Knows Best confirmed to CNN that the back half of Season 9 will air as scheduled on the network.

As the later seasons were produced, the network began to split them for a fall and summer premiere. The first half of Season 9 aired at the end of 2021. The second half of the season will begin airing in less than two weeks.

Season 10 was recently greenlit, though whether that will go into production remains unclear. Growing Up Chrisley was also given another season, but no information on the Chrisley Knows Best spinoff was given either.

What will happen to Todd and Julie Chrisley?

After Todd and Julie Chrisley were both found guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion, the two are awaiting sentencing.

The couple is looking at 30 years in federal prison each, and a sentencing date was set for October 6. While the date is subject to change based on appeals and other circumstances that could arise, they have roughly four months before they will learn their fate.

Todd and Julie have two minors in their care, which could affect how sentencing goes. Grayson is 16, and Chloe will be turning 10 later this year. They also keep watch over Todd’s mom, Nanny Faye.

In a statement through their lawyer, Todd and Julie revealed they were “disappointed” and thanked their friends, family, and fans for their support.

For now, it looks like things will run as planned with the new episodes of the back half of Season 9 coming to the network soon. Chrisley Knows Best debuted in 2014 and has been ratings gold for NBCUniversal ever since.

It’s unlikely any new filming will happen as the family awaits sentencing, so news on Season 10 hasn’t been confirmed except to say it was ordered.

Chrisley Knows Best returns Thursday, June 23 at 9/8c on the USA Network.