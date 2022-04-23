RHONY: Luann de Lesseps paid to bring her own fake wine to dinner in NYC

Luann de Lesseps brought her own “wine” to dinner. Pic credit: @countessluann/Instagram

The Real Housewives of New York star Luann de Lesseps brought her own “wine” to dinner in NYC earlier this week.

Sobriety has been hard for the reality TV star, and last month, she had a drunken incident for which she issued an apology.

It seems Luann is moving forward, and she’s doing it while also plugging her brand.

Luann de Lesseps brings her Fosé Rosé to dinner

According to Page Six, Luann de Lesseps brought her own fake wine to dinner while out in NYC. They learned that the restaurant is not a BYOB spot, but there is a $45 corkage charge if you bring in your own drink.

The Fosé Rosé retails for $37.99 a bottle, which is more than the charge the restaurant imposes. That doesn’t appear to bother The Real Housewives of New York star. Bringing her own drink also works as free publicity for the product, which could prove invaluable moving forward.

Luann has been busy with her Cabaret show as well. She has seen support from other Housewives at her show, including Teresa Giudice, Phaedra Parks, and Jill Zarin.

Filming Season 1 of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls’ Trip put Tre and Luann together, and it looks like their friendship has grown.

Luann de Lesseps struggle with alcohol

Everything came crashing down for The Real Housewives of New York star when she was arrested in Palm Beach a few years ago.

It was a very public situation, which included some regrettable actions.

Since then, Luann has been sober on and off, but a few weeks ago, she had a drunken incident at a bar in Manhattan and worked to better herself. She issued an apology, and several Bravolebrities showed their support.

Luann is reportedly a month sober, which makes sense with her bringing her fake wine to dinner earlier this week. She is back on track and enjoying her Cabaret as she moves forward with her life.

As for her status with The Real Housewives of New York and their new direction, Luann has not yet been asked to participate in the series. Once a concept is settled on, she will likely have some part of the show, especially because she has been a staple on the show and remains good with Bravo after appearing on Season 1 of Real Housewives Girls’ Trip.

The Real Housewives of New York is currently on hiatus.