RHONJ: Teresa Giudice and other Bravo Housewives support Luann de Lesseps at her Cabaret show

Luann de Lesseps received support from Teresa Giudice and other Housewives. Pic credit: Bravo

The East Coast Housewives franchises often collide.

After several women spent time together filming Real Housewives Ultimate Girls’ Trip, they’ve formed lasting friendships.

Luann de Lesseps is back on the stage with her Cabaret show, and some of her Bravo friends were there to support her.

Which Housewives showed up to support Luann de Lesseps?

On Instagram, The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice shared a photo from Luann de Lesseps’ show.

She and Luann filmed Season 1 of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls’ Trip, and it seems the two have remained friends after filming. Tre had Luis Ruelas with her for the performance.

Teresa wrote, “@countessluann you were amazing . You are beautiful inside & out ❤️🔥”

Teresa Giudice wasn’t the only Housewife there to show support.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Phaedra Parks was in the group photo, and The Real Housewives of New York star Jill Zarin was there too. These two women filmed Season 2 of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls’ Trip, which is set to debut sometime soon.

Luann de Lesseps deals with some obstacles

The last few months haven’t been easy for Luann de Lesseps. There was an incident where she was drinking, and it made headlines. Drinking has been something Luann has been working on, especially after her arrest in Florida a few years back.

Sobriety for Luann hasn’t been an easy path, so when the latest headlines came out, she took control of the situation. She posted an apology and revealed her struggles. The RHONY star received plenty of support from other Bravolebrities, which seemingly showed the bond she shares with others.

The Real Housewives of New York is currently working on a reboot, which might branch into two shows. As of now, Luann de Lesseps has not been asked to be a part of the show. There is rumored to be a “Legacy” show, which wasn’t discussed in-depth, but it’s assumed to be dealing with the OGs like Luann, Ramona Singer, and possibly Sonja Morgan.

RHONY has been a crapshoot over the last few seasons, and some of the castings didn’t work for viewers. With Dorinda Medley gone, many viewers were no longer interested in watching. The most recent season was filled with cringy moments, which is likely why Bravo paused the show.

Despite no longer filming RHONY, Luann de Lesseps has kept busy with her Cabaret show.

The Real Housewives of New York is currently on hiatus.