Luann de Lesseps has not been asked to join upcoming season of RHONY

Luann hasn’t secured a spot on RHONY: Legacy yet. Pic credit: Bravo

Since Real Housewives of New York City went on hiatus in September of 2021, Luann de Lesseps has kept herself busy. She is taking her cabaret show, Countess Cabaret, on tour this spring and summer across the U.S. and Canada.

Luann is also excited about the new reboot of the New York City franchise, and also the spin-off show currently called RHONY: Legacy.

However, the Legacy show is strictly for original cast members, and Luann has revealed that she has not yet been asked to be on the groundbreaking new series, much to her and the fan’s shock.

Luann de Lesseps was ‘surprised’ not to be asked on RHONY: Legacy

When the new reboot and series were announced in March, Bravo chief Andy Cohen said casting had not yet begun, but he did admit he had a wish list of ladies he wanted back. His only hint was that he wanted ladies that were beloved by the fans of the show.

He also said that the idea was born from the success of the Peacock original show Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip because the network realizes that the fans had a desire for nostalgia.

During a chat with former Bravo Housewives Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge on their podcast, Two T’s in a Pod, Luann revealed how and when she heard the news. “I found out the same time you guys did,” confessed the former countess, who clarified that the cast found out “just before” the news hit but “literally the same day.”

She said in another interview, “I was not mad at it. I was surprised, obviously … not expecting that left hook.”

Luann is on board with the new concept for both shows, but she revealed that she has not yet been officially asked to join the Legacy cast. “I still don’t have a contract – no official ask,” Luann revealed. “But, to do the OG show would be great fun.”

While waiting for the final word from Bravo, Luann’s schedule is jam-packed and, as she says, “a busy Luann is a happy Luann.” She is also fresh off the heels of the airing of RHUGT, which filmed in Turks and Caicos, and is now airing on Peacock and Bravo.

Who would the fans like to see on RHONY: Legacy?

According to a poll done after the reboot was announced, fans certainly wanted Carole Radziwill back on their screens. She led the pack in a poll asking DailyMail.com readers who they wanted to be cast in the upcoming spin-off with 32% of the vote.

Bethenny Frankel came in second with 15% of voters selecting her, and Dorinda Medley followed in third with 13% of the vote. Ramona Singer came in fourth with 11% of the vote, and Sonja Morgan followed close behind with 8%. Other options received less than 3% of the votes.

No word on how the fans feel about the Countess back holding an apple, but she did reveal who her choices would be. Luann said Dorinda Medley, Jill Zarin, and Kelly Bensimon as her top picks. While she would like Bethenny Frankel back, de Lesseps believes that ship has sailed.

The Real Housewives of New York City is on hiatus on Bravo.