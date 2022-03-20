Luann de Lesseps offers up an apology after getting drunk and taking over the mic at Townhouse in Manhattan

Luann de Lesseps offered up a public apology. Pic credit: Bravo

It’s been a tough week for The Real Housewives of New York star Luann de Lesseps.

Earlier this week, the reality TV star and cabaret queen was booed at the Townhouse in Manhattan.

She was allegedly kicked out after the drunken incident.

Luann de Lesseps issues apology for ‘regrettable incident’

On Instagram, Luann de Lesseps apologized about the night at the Townhouse in Manhattan while admitting to having issues with alcohol.

The Real Housewives of New York star wrote, “This week, after a regrettable incident I was faced with the truth.”

She continued, “I want to apologize to the staff at the Townhouse and anyone else I may have offended by my behavior. Clearly my struggles with alcohol are real! While I’ve made great strides over the years, there’s been times I’ve fallen. It’s one day at a time! I’m in recovery and taking steps to ensure this doesn’t happen again. I’m grateful to my family and my friends for their constant support.”

Luann did not go into detail about what steps she was taking to prevent further incidents. She has spent time in rehab in relation to her struggle with alcohol and was arrested in Florida after a drunken incident involving a police officer.

One of her visits to rehab even caused Luann to miss the taping of The Real Housewives of New York reunion one year.

Fellow Housewives rally around Luann de Lesseps

After Luann de Lesseps shared her public apology, she received an outpouring of love from Housewives across various franchises.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars Kyle Richards and Lisa Rinna showed Luann support.

Kyle wrote, “Sending you so much love and support 🙏❤️”

Lisa said, “Sending you love ❤️”

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent wrote, “Sending you love & support 🤍”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Margaret Josephs shared emojis, “🙏🙏🙏❤️❤️❤️👧🏼”

Pic credit: @countessluann/Instagram

As of now, there’s no information about when The Real Housewives of New York will be back. Bravo reportedly shelved the show, though Luann recently talked about who she would like to see back and hinted casting may be happening.

What Luann de Lesseps does next remains unclear. She was due to tour with her cabaret show now that COVID-19 restrictions have eased up, but after the incident earlier this week, the tour’s status hasn’t been confirmed.

The Real Housewives of New York is currently on hiatus.