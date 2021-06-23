RHOC: Emily Simpson slams former co-star Braunwyn Windham-Burke, says she’s a fraud and ‘unlikeable’

Emily Simpson claps back at Braunwyn Windham-Burke’s recent comments. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Real Housewives of Orange County star Emily Simpson isn’t holding back on her opinions of the newly announced exits of her former co-star Braunwyn Windham-Burke.

Season 15 of RHOC is arguably one of the franchise’s least enjoyable. The season seemed doomed from the start when the full effects of the coronavirus pandemic hit California early into filming. As lockdowns progressed, it forced production to shut down and the cast and crew were forced to improvise by having the women self-film for the majority of the season.

But it wasn’t just the filming style that had viewers frustrated. Between Braunwyn’s alcoholism storyline, the anti-climatic addition of Elizabeth Lyn Vargas, and Kelly Dodd’s ongoing antics, fans found that the season fell flat.

It was such a bummer that some longtime viewers even called for the franchise to be canceled altogether. Thankfully, Andy Cohen revealed that instead of facing a cancelation, the series would instead see a reboot.

And recently, the shakeup was finally revealed. Kelly, Braunwyn, and Elizabeth were all let go from the franchise and Heather Dubrow was announced to be making her RHOC comeback.

During a recent Q&A on Instagram, RHOC star Emily Simson dished on her feelings about her former co-star Braunwyn and if she has already met Heather.

Emily doesn’t care about Braunwyn’s comments, calls her ‘unlikeable’

Emily covered several topics thanks to the questions submitted by her followers. One, in particular, questioned how Emily felt about what Braunwyn shared during a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight.

While discussing her feelings of being let go from the show, Braunwyn weighed in on the remaining RHOC cast. And when it came to Emily, Braunwyn said, “I think Tamra Judge said it best, it’s like watching paint dry. I agree. I know her in real life and I’m like, ‘you were Eeyore’ [from Winnie the Pooh].”

So, when the fan question was raised asking Emily how she felt about the comments, she slammed her former co-star.

“Yeah Fraudwyn can run her mouth all she wants… but she’s still fired and still unlikeable,” she clapped back.

Another fan asked Emily if she has kept in touch with her other remaining co-stars, Gina Kirschenheiter and Shannon Storms Beador.

She replied, “I talk to Gina almost everyday!”

It remains unclear if she was insinuating that she hasn’t spoken to Shannon recently.

Emily admits she hasn’t met Heather Dubrow, says she’s excited for the new season

With the exit of three co-stars, there has been some room made on the cast for new faces. Bravo has already announced that one of those faces is going to be the return of fan-favorite Heather Dubrow.

And it seems that it’s not only the RHOC fans who are ready for the shakeup, although Emily made it clear that she’s going into the new season withholding judgement and without any preconceived notions about Heather.

“Have you ever met Heather Dubrow before / are you excited to work with her?” a follower asked.

“I have not met Heather,” Emily responded. “But I’m looking forward to meeting her and forming a completely unbiased opinion of her based upon our interactions and not everyone else’s comments etc.”

Another fan asked, “Are you excited about the upcoming season of RHOC?”

“Yes! Very much!” Emily shared. “Plus we will be filming in the summer time in OC so that’s a really cool thing!”

Fans will just have to wait and see if any new women will be joining the cast and watch as the drama unfolds next season.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus on Bravo.