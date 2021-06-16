Elizabeth Lyn Vargas says goodbye to RHOC fans but it sounds more like a shameless plug for her vodka brand

Elizabeth Lyn Vargas won’t be returning to RHOC. Pic credit: Bravo

Elizabeth Lyn Vargas won’t be returning to The Real Housewives of Orange County for Season 16.

After just one season, she is exiting the show. Elizabeth isn’t the only one, though. Alongside her are Kelly Dodd and Braunwyn Windham-Burke.

Just hours after the initial news broke, the one-season housewife released a statement about her exit and made sure to promote her Vargas Vodka brand.

Elizabeth releases statement after RHOC exit announced

On social media, Elizabeth Lyn Vargas put out a statement about her time on The Real Housewives of Orange County. She came on at a time when the filming and show was limited by COVID-19 restrictions. It was a interesting experience, and one that Elizabeth reflected on in her statement.

She wrote, “I would like to thank NBCUniversal and Evolution Media as well as all of the producers, film crew, staff & my manager @sirdavidweintraub for the opportunity to participate in season 15 of The Real Housewives of Orange County.”

While mentioning the fans, Elizabeth said, “To the Fans …I can never ever thank you enough for the outpouring of love, support and the kindness you have shown to me. Thank you for a memorable season and helping me to launch my new Vargas Vodka in which a percentage of every bottle sold goes to help save the animals!”

Even though she wasn’t the only housewife exiting the franchise, she was the only one who took time to plug her brand while writing her goodbye. Both Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Kelly Dodd released statements following the news, neither did what Elizabeth did.

Why isn’t Elizabeth Lyn Vargas returning to RHOC?

Given the way Season 15 of The Real Housewives of Orange County played out last season, the exits weren’t a huge surprise. Elizabeth Lyn Vargas didn’t connect well with the women, and her storyline wasn’t open for discussion on certain levels.

When she joined the show, Elizabeth was going through a divorce. That was briefly touched upon, but she had to keep quiet about it for legal reasons.

Aside from her marriage and her boyfriend, the newbie RHOC housewife did reveal she was part of a religious cult. Her conversation with Braunwyn Windham-Burke was deep, and when the other women found out about it, there was some compassion.

While it wasn’t made clear whether Elizabeth was fired from the show or chose to leave on her own accord, based on the way things were handled, it is likely that Bravo didn’t want a second season from her.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus on Bravo.