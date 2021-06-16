Braunwyn Windham-Burke not returning to RHOC — Read her statement

Braunwyn Windham-Burke is exiting RHOC. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 15 was a tough one for Braunwyn Windham-Burke, so there isn’t much shock about the news that she isn’t returning for the new season.

After getting sober, coming out as a lesbian, and facing some harsh truths, the housewife won’t return with anything new for viewers as Season 16 makes its way to the Bravo network.

She isn’t the only woman not returning to the cast.

Kelly Dodd and Elizabeth Lyn Vargas have exited alongside the mother-of-seven, leaving their oranges for someone else to hold next season.

Braunwyn Windham-Burke releases statement about exit

In an exclusive statement to People, Braunwyn Windham-Burke reflected on her time with The Real Housewives of Orange County franchise.

She wrote, in part, “I’m incredibly sad to not be able to come back to The Real Housewives of Orange County next year. I loved every moment of being a Housewife, and am so proud of my time on the show – the good, the bad, and the in-between. It feels revolutionary to say, but I was able to get sober and stay sober on reality TV.”

“I know I may have been too much for some, and that’s okay. I am real, and I am happy being me. I’m so grateful to those who have stood by me. There is a lot more to my life, and I hope you’ll stick with me on this journey as I move forward in my next chapter,” she continued.

Given the words she chose in her statement, it is possible that Bravo chose not to ask her back, given the controversy that surrounded her at the Season 15 RHOC reunion.

That was where it was revealed that Braunwyn Windham-Burke offered to help Shannon Beador’s daughter with a contact in case she needed anything.

What’s next for Braunwyn Windham-Burke?

In her statement, Braunwyn Windam-Burke said she hopes fans and followers will continue on her journey.

She has been outspoken for months about social issues, and now, it looks like she will have more time to pursue what she believes to be right and positively use her voice.

Despite all the difficulties The Real Housewives of Orange County presented her with during Season 15, the former housewife is still sober.

She remains committed to that, and now that she is living her authentic life, nothing is holding her back from pursuing all she wants from this life.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus.