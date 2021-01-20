RHOC reunion rumors: Is this why Shannon Beador is so upset with Braunwyn Windham-Burke?

Braunwyn Windham-Burke is in the blogs once again and this time there are some disturbing claims being made about her.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star might be in hot water if the rumors turn out the be true, and rightly so.

Season 15 has officially ended and now fans are gearing up for the reunion.

As we anticipate the two-part event, someone has spilled the tea about what we can expect, and it seems some serious allegations are being levied against Braunwyn.

Did Braunwyn offer drugs to a minor?

We can’t say for sure, but a source has made the claim that the mom-of-seven offered cocaine to Stella Beador when she was 14-years-old.

Stella, who is now 16. is the daughter of RHOC star Shannon Beador who allegedly confronted Windham-Burke about it during the reunion.

The insider spilled the beans to All About the Tea and exclusively shared that, “Braunwyn approached Shannon Beador’s daughter, Stella, and offered her cocaine and asked if she wanted her dealer’s number.”

The source added, “Braunwyn told the 14-year old at the time that if she needs coke, she has the best drug dealer in the area.”

This is reportedly the revelation that we saw in a clip for the Real Housewives of Orange County reunion, which showed Shannon confronting the 43-year old.

“You know Braunwyn when my daughter Stella was 14-years-old you went up to her and said…” commented Beador. “She’s 14 f*#king years old.”

The clip didn’t show all of Shannon’s comment but then cuts to a clip of Braunwyn tearfully saying, “I’m so sorry, I’m so sorry.”

While this scene seems to be what the insider is referring to, we won’t know for sure until the RHOC Season 15 reunion airs on Bravo.

Braunwyn has not denied the claims

This rumor about Braunwyn offering drugs to Shannon’s daughter seems quite shocking.

And if it happened two years ago, it’s unclear why Beador would wait until now to reveal it.

However, the most interesting thing about this rumor is the fact that the reality TV star has not outrightly denied it.

As a matter of fact, her response to a fan question regarding the allegation is somewhat strange.

“Please tell me Shannon is full of it about drugs and her child,” wrote one social media user to Braunwyn.

To which the RHOC star responded, “I honestly have no idea, I was drinking at the time.”

Do you believe that Braunwyn Windham-Burke would actually offer drugs to Shannon’s daughter?

The Real Housewives of Orange County Reunion Part 1 airs Wednesday, January 20 at 9/8c on Bravo.