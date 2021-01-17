Bravo announces explosive 2-part Real Housewives of Orange County reunion — Here’s what to expect

It has been an interesting season of The Real Housewives of Orange County, and there’s really no other way to put it.

The women had a few things working against them during Season 15, one being the coronavirus pandemic.

Added to that was the absence of two long-standing RHOC fan favorites, Tamra Judge and OG Vicki Gunvalson.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Somehow the RHOC ladies managed to push through anyway and now the season is officially over. But the most exciting part is still left to play out, as the women will face off one last time.

And the socially-distance two-part reunion promises lots of drama.

RHOC reunion part 1

The Real Housewives of Orange County reunion is set to air its first of the 2-part show on Wednesday, January 20 at 9/8 central on Bravo.

Shannon Beador will find herself in the hot seat as they get to the bottom of the disparaging comments she allegedly made about Gina Kirschenheiter’s home.

Read More Sean Burke moves back home with Braunwyn as the couple continues to reinvent their marriage

The storyline played out this season after Braunwyn Windham-Burke claimed Beador had made the comments, but Shannon vehemently denied the allegations. Shannon will also have to answer to her involvement with digging into Elizabeth Lyn Vargas’ background.

Beador also reveals Braunwyn’s involvement in a serious incident with her daughter which will cause high emotions during the reunion.

And speaking of Windham-Burke, her castmates Kelly Dodd and Emily Simpson will call out the mom-of-seven for deflecting when she makes an accusation about Shannon. The 43-year-old will also reveal a surprising connection to Elizabeth Lyn Vargas’ past which will result in an explosive confrontation.

Controversial cast member Kelly Dodd will have to answer for all the drama surrounding her comments on social media about the coronavirus pandemic. While Emily Simpson shares more about her husband Shane’s battle with COVID-19.

What to expect during Part 2

Part 2 of the Real Housewives of Orange County reunion will kick off on Wednesday, January 27 at 9/8 central on Bravo.

It will continue to delve into all the things that went down during Season 15.

Viewers will see Braunwyn struggling to come to terms with her past behavior involving Shannon’s daughter which was brought up during Part 1.

She will also be confronted by her castmates about her authenticity.

Later in the show, Braunwyn’s husband Sean Burke will join the ladies to dish about their modern marriage and share details about his future with the RHOC star.

Newbie Elizabeth Lyn Vargas will open up more about her life in a cult and Gina will give an update on her relationship with boyfriend Travis.

The Orange County Housewives will end the show by sharing what they learned from the challenging season.

The Real Housewives of Orange County reunion: Part 1 airs Wednesday, January 20 at 9/8c on Bravo.