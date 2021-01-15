Braunwyn claims she may not return to RHOC next season but Kelly Dodd isn’t buying it

Season 15 of the Real Housewives of Orange County is nearing its end and star Braunwyn Windham-Burke says she may not return.

Braunwyn has been vocal in recent months about what a toll this latest RHOC season has taken on her. She’s faced several controversies from re-defining her marriage to husband, Sean Burke, all the way to admitting that she has been physically violent with him.

On top of all that, Braunwyn has consistently found herself at odds with her RHOC castmates. In particular, her relationship with Kelly Dodd has been non-existent as the women have continuously come after one another on social media.

Sign up for our newsletter!

With the recent announcement that Braunwyn may not be returning to RHOC next season, Kelly is attempting to call her bluff and takes another jab at the mother-of-seven.

Braunwyn says she will come back for another RHOC depending on who is ‘asked back’

During a chat with Housewives Nightcap, Braunwyn played a game of Real or Rumor where hosts Emily and Lauren ask Braunwyn about some juicy rumors they’ve heard and she responds by revealing if they’re real or rumor.

At one point, Lauren asked Braunwyn if she thought former co-star Tamra Judge would return to the RHOC cast.

“I think that would depend on who else is asked back,” she responded.

Her response led to the follow-up question, “Now, would you, are you planning to come back next season? Real or rumor?”

Braunwyn responded, “That depends on who is asked back.”

When Lauren asked Braunwyn to be more specific because she didn’t want to assume anything, Braunwyn further divulged, “I have talked to my bosses and they know what I’m willing to do and what I’m not. I can’t do another season where people just create lies and come after me over and over and over. It’s not fun. And it’s not healthy.”

Braunwyn admitted, “If I could be on a show where women supported each other and uplifted each other, where it was fun, great. But I cannot do another season like this one.”

Kelly says Braunwyn’s latest announcement is a ‘negotiating tactic’

Braunwyn’s admission that she wasn’t going to return to the RHOC cast unless certain stars weren’t asked back wasn’t all that surprising to fans.

However, Kelly Dodd seemed to have another take on Braunwyn’s admissions.

OK Magazine posted to their Instagram account about Braunwyn’s pending decision and attempted to call her bluff.

The caption read, “After a whirlwind season on #RHOC, #BraunwynWindhamBurke has declared she doesn’t want to return for another season ‘and be attacked all year again.’ She added it’s also ‘not healthy’ to be ganged up against by her costar as she navigates life after coming out as a lesbian.”

Kelly commented on the post accusing Braunwyn of having ulterior motives.

“Smooth negotiating tactic. Who wants to bet she takes an offer? I say 4-1 she’s in,” Kelly wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OK! Magazine (@okmagazine)

If it’s true that Braunwyn was attempting to get more money for next season, fans will just have to wait and see what shakes out.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.