Kelly Dodd says Braunwyn Windham-Burke’s sobriety storyline is ‘contrived’ and ‘fake’ because co-star wants her own show

Kelly Dodd is talking about Braunwyn Windham-Burke’s sobriety struggle, and apparently, she’s not buying any of it.

The outspoken Real Housewives of Orange County alum made a long-awaited appearance on Watch What Happens Live last night and she did not disappoint.

Host, Andy Cohen took Kelly to task regarding the controversial comments she has made on social media over the past few months.

However, it was Kelly’s opinion about her castmate that raised a few eyebrows and left even Cohen dumbfounded.

During the first episode of RHOC, Windham-Burke admitted that she was an alcoholic, and her storyline has been centered around her attempts to get sober.

Braunwyn has gotten tons of support from viewers and from some of her castmates.

But, Dodd is not joining the Braunwyn support group anytime soon, because she thinks her co-star is faking it!

Kelly says Braunwyn’s sobriety storyline is contrived

During a game of Do You Regret It, one fan asked the RHOC star if she regrets her lack of sensitivity about Braunwyn Windham-Burke’s sobriety struggle.

However, Kelly made it clear that she had absolutely no regrets about that!

“No I don’t regret it, because I think her whole sobriety thing is contrived and I think it’s fake.” admitted the brunette beauty.

When Andy Cohen probed deeper into Kelly’s allegation, she opined, “I don’t think she had seven kids so she could not drink, and I know her well enough that this was a pre-plotted thing that she wanted to do to get her own show.”

Did Braunwyn create a fake story to get her own show?

Well, that’s the accusation that was made by Kelly during her stint on WWHL.

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum has never been one to hold her tongue, and she spilled all the tea about her co-star last night.

“Yeah, she [Braunwyn] wanted to get her own show,” explained the 45-year old.

“Her talent agent told her to stop drinking. It’s all contrived so I don’t believe that she is a real alcoholic, no!” Added Kelly.

The WWHL clubhouse viewers listened to the reality TV personality with shocked expressions on their faces, and they weren’t the only ones.

Andy Cohen was clearly taken aback with surprise at Kelly’s comments about Braunwyn.

As he looked on with his jaws hanging, the controversial OC Housewife didn’t give away too much information as to why she thinks her castmate is faking it.

But Dodd assured Cohen, “You’ll see it later on at the end of the show what happens. It’s really good.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.