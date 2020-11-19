RHOC star Kelly Dodd calls co-star Braunwyn Windham-Burke a whack-job and thirsty

Real Housewives of Orange County star Kelly Dodd called co-star Braunwyn Windham-Burke a “whack-job” and “thirsty” on Instagram as their feud escalates.

The women have been feuding and Kelly recently posted a video of Braunwyn’s residence on social media. After she received backlash for the video, Kelly took to Instagram to rant and insult Braunwyn.

“What’s more dangerous, me showing a dark house and a license plate linked to a Florida address where Braunwyn doesn’t live… or her calling me a racist and homophobic in a nationally televised interview?” Kelly wrote.

“She’s already shown her home on TV and advertised the neighborhood where she lives. I revealed nothing except her out of state plates and more of her phony life. #victim #fake #phony #liar #thirsty #whackjob #braunwynwindhamburke #hypocrite #hypocrisy,” she ranted.

Braunwyn condemned Kelly’s Drunk Lives Matter hat

The women began feuding after Braunwyn commented on Kelly’s Drunk Lives Matter hat during the podcast Getting Real with the Housewives.

“Kelly and I are not speaking. We are diametrically opposed in our ideology right now. I believe Black Lives Matter, and she believes Drunk Wives Matter. And that’s something that I don’t find funny,” Braunwyn said.

“I’ve forgiven her a lot for her big mouth over the years. ‘Oh, that’s just Kelly,’ she said. “But now we’re at the point where she is attacking people, and um, you know, it’s more than I can be around.”

The mother-of-seven went on to say that Kelly is a conservative Trump supporter and may also be put-off by Braunwyn’s political posts.

Kelly apologized for the Drunk Wives Matter hat initially, but later posted a now-deleted video of herself using the racist phrase ‘all lives matter.’

“You know what, all lives matter. People that can’t get a joke, go f***yourselves,” Dodd wrote.

Kelly accused Braunwyn of not paying taxes

On the video posted on Instagram, Kelly accuses Braunwyn of tax fraud because she had a vehicle with a Florida license plate in her driveway.

“Here’s Braunwyn’s house and I’m walking my dogs,” Kelly said. “Braunwyn’s lived her for two years, why do you still have Florida plates, Braunwyn? Rick just moved here from New York. He had to get California plates. Why do you, are you not paying your taxes, Braunwyn? Huh? Are you not paying your taxes? You still have Florida plates? Oh my God! Hypocrite!”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.