Kelly Dodd to Braunwyn Windham-Burke: ‘I liked her better when she was hammered’

Kelly Dodd’s feud with Braunwyn Windham-Burke continues to grow with Kelly taking more jabs at Braunwyn as the season unfolds.

Fans are well-aware of their social media arguments that often stem from Kelly making bold, and often unfounded, claims against Braunwyn.

In the latest episode of the Real Housewives of Orange County, Kelly tells Gina that she preferred Braunwyn when she was hammered.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Kelly doesn’t find Braunwyn funny

While on a girls trip, minus Shannon Beador and Emily Simpson, who both have COVID-19, the ladies make their way down to the lake for some fun.

As they set up on the beach and begin undressing into their bikinis, RHOC newbie, Elizabeth Lyn Vargas laughs at her own joke as she walks away to get a kayak, which prompts Kelly to sarcastically remark, “I love when people laugh at their own jokes.”

Housewife Gina Kirschenheiter seems to disagree, “I hate that! Braunwyn does that and I can’t stand that.”

Gina then explains to Braunwyn, “Well, you used to. You haven’t been telling a lot of jokes lately but…I’ll tell you, you’re funnier now that you’re sober.”

Read More Kelly Dodd gets catty with new husband Rick Leventhal’s ex

Of course, Kelly disagrees.

“I don’t think so. I liked her better when she was hammered,” Kelly claps back.

The jab clearly hurt Braunwyn, “I like me better like this,” she responds.

Speaking in confessional later, Braunwyn slams Kelly saying, “To say that someone who’s in sobriety is beyond messed up. Kelly’s a f**king a**hole.”

Braunwyn’s sobriety makes it difficult to party with the RHOC ladies

Braunwyn’s sobriety has made up a large portion of her storyline this season. And, as it plays out, it seems she’s having a tougher time than she imagined.

It was recently revealed that Braunwyn struggles to keep her anger in check, often lashing out at her loved ones, particularly her husband, Sean Burke. In a compilation of clips, Braunwyn shares that they’ve been “passive-aggressive roommates” during quarantine and that neither of them has actually been happy.

She opted to stay in a different place while on the trip to avoid the inevitable decline as the partying goes on.

According to Braunwyn, the ladies partying gets exciting before it crumbles into a drunken mess. By staying in a different building, she was hoping to avoid watching the crash.

However, that’s much easier said than done as the RHOC ladies like to drink throughout the day.

At one point, Braunwyn walks away from Gina, Elizabeth, and Kelly to call her husband, Sean Burke for support. When he failed to answer his phone, she lashed out once again when she finally got a hold of him through their oldest daughter, Rowan.

It’s clear that Braunwyn is overwhelmed by her sobriety and all the emotions that come with it. Fans will have to wait and see what other drama awaits the RHOC cast.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.