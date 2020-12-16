Kelly Dodd claims Braunwyn has been on 5150 psychiatric hold, Braunwyn responds ‘That’s a lie’

Kelly Dodd is making some eye-popping accusations against one of her Real Housewives of Orange County castmates.

She claimed that the Orange County Housewife was once put on a 5150 psychiatric hold.

And in case you haven’t guessed by now, Kelly made the accusation against Braunwyn Windham-Burke.

This comes as no surprise to viewers who have witnessed the two women bashing each other on social media over the past few weeks.

However, it doesn’t seem as if these co-stars will be ending their feud anytime soon. Especially since Kelly just made these damning claims about her castmate’s mental health.

Naturally, the mom-of-seven is vehemently denying those claims.

Was Braunwyn on a 5150 psychiatric hold?

That’s what Kelly Dodd said about the RHOC star on Instagram just recently, with no real proof to back up her story.

The controversial Housewife was lashing out against Windham-Burke once again, although it’s not clear what started this most recent slew of insults.

Page Six reported just yesterday that Kelly posted a series of tweets in her Instagram stories bashing Braunwyn.

In one particular tweet, which she later deleted, the 45-year old reportedly wrote, “I am not going to be blamed for her mental disorders, alcoholism, cheating, violence, & her children being depressed,”

Kelly added, “She’s been in a 5150 hold.”

The number 5150 refers to a particular section of the Welfare and Institutions Code under which someone can be detained against their will for a 72-hour psychiatric hospitalization due to some sort of mental challenge.

A person can be eligible for a 5150 if they are a danger to themselves or to others, or if the person is considered gravely ill.

Windham-Burke denies she was on a 5150 psychiatric hold

The outspoken RHOC star had later deleted the tweet that claimed Braunwyn had been on a 5150 hold.

However, it was too little, too late.

The 43-year-old had already gotten wind of the accusation made by Dodd, and she quickly refuted it.

Braunwyn took to her own Instagram Stories and shared a video calling her co-star a liar.

The video starts “Good morning. So once again, I’m waking up, reading some stuff and honestly, there’s certain people I work with that I’m shocked how much they get away with. How many lies they’re allowed to tell — how it seems like nothing really happens.”

She continued, “I just want to clear something up. I’ve never been on a 5150 hold…That’s a lie. Not that there’s anything wrong with that.”

“You know, when I needed help 10 years ago, I checked myself in. So that’s a different situation. But, 5150 holds are good for people who need them. There’s no shame in that. There’s no shame in mental health issues,” noted Windham-Burke.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.