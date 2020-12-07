Braunwyn Windham-Burke calls Kelly Dodd ‘vile and cruel’ for claiming that her alcoholism is fake

Another Real Housewives of Orange County star is angry at Kelly Dodd. This time its Braunwyn Windham-Burke.

And the mother-of-seven has good reason for being upset with her co-star.

When Windham-Burke revealed to her castmates that she has battled with her sobriety for several years, she received support from some of the women.

Sign up for our newsletter!

However, one person who didn’t show much remorse is Kelly Dodd.

And it seems the RHOC star has her own reason for not showing any compassion towards Braunwyn. It turns out Dodd is not buying her sobriety story.

Braunwyn calls Kelly Dodd “vile”

Kelly Dodd started a lot of drama during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen last week.

Andy asked if she regretted her decision not to support Braunwyn Windham-Burke after the revelation of her battle with sobriety.

Kelly sternly responded she has no regrets about not feeling empathy for her co-star. She went much further, telling viewers that Braunwyn is faking her sobriety story for TV.

“I don’t think she had seven kids, so she could not drink, and I know her well enough that this was a pre-plotted thing that she wanted to do to get her own show,” Kelly claimed.

She added, “Her talent agent told her to stop drinking. It’s all contrived, so I don’t believe that she is a real alcoholic, no!”

Braunwyn had remained quiet about Dodd’s accusations, but now she’s speaking out.

When a social media user asked the RHOC star to respond to her cast mate’s comment, the 43-year-old responded, “It’s low. But she’s pretty vile and cruel so it’s not unexpected.”

The reality TV personality admitted the show played a part in her decision to get sober.

“Did I get sober for the show? Maybe,” admitted Braunwyn.

Kelly says Braunwyn is Tamra 2.0

We all know by now that Kelly is not one to take the high road.

Once she caught wind of Braunwyn’s comment, she clapped back in true Kelly Dodd fashion.

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum re-shared her co-star’s comment and added some words of her own.

“More lies!!!” wrote Kelly. “The truth is coming!! You are Tamra 2.0 with your manufactured storylines…you’ll be exposed soon. Vile & cruel? Look at your ET interviews! #pathetic.”

As for Tamra, she has been getting her own tongue lashing from Dodd after recently coming to Braunwyn’s defense.

The two women have remained close since the Judge left the show last season, so when the Cut Fitness owner heard Kelly’s comments about her friend, she responded.

And they have been going back and forth on social media ever since.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.