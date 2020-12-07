RHOC star Kelly Dodd calls Braunwyn-Windham Burke a liar and refers to her as “Tamra 2.0”

Real Housewives of Orange County star Kelly Dodd can’t help calling people out. At various times throughout the last few months, Kelly has thrown shade at several different people.

Kelly clapped back at Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson after they said the season would be boring without them. Kelly didn’t like the criticism and said the current cast’s storylines would be real and genuine instead of the made-up drama the two created.

Aside from going after Tamra and Vicki, Kelly recently called out castmate Braunwyn Windham-Burke.

A few months ago, Kelly foreshadowed things weren’t great between her and Braunwyn and said she couldn’t wait to face her at the reunion.

Kelly calls out Braunwyn

This season on RHOC, Braunwyn has had a tough go with her fellow castmates and already fought with Shannon Beador and Gina Kirschenheiter.

Previews of what’s to come later on in the season hints at more drama between the cast along with how COVID-19 impacted their dynamic

Braunwyn’s storyline has centered around her battle with alcoholism, and Kelly wasted no time sharing how she felt about it. She recently went on Watch What Happens Live and told Andy Cohen she thought Braunwyn’s alcoholism was fake.

When a fan asked Braunwyn on Instagram how she felt about Kelly’s comment, Braunwyn had a lengthy reply.

She said, “I’ve learned through others that when people have a hard time with me being sober it’s more about their own issue…”

She continued, “…It’s low, but she’s pretty vile and cruel so it’s not unexpected.”

Kelly reacted to the comment by posting Braunwyn’s words to Twitter with the caption, “more lies!!! The truth is coming!! You are Tamra 2.0 with your manufactured storylines…you’ll be exposed soon. Vile & cruel? Look at your ET interviews! #pathetic.”

Braunwyn addresses fan’s opinions

Last week, Braunwyn revealed that she was a lesbian and showed off a picture of her new girlfriend on social media.

Fans understandably had a lot to say about Braunwyn’s situation and the dynamic of remaining married to Sean despite her sexuality and a new relationship.

Fans reacted to the news and shared their opinions and judgments of Braunwyn’s life situation on a family Christmas photo she posted on Instagram.

In response, Braunwyn posted a stunning photo of herself in a sexy black dress and urged fans to share their opinion there instead.

She wrote, “Okay, you’ve all got a lot of opinions about what’s going on in my life, so instead of writing them on a cute Santa photo with the kids, you can write them here…get it out and then we can move on. #youdoyou”

Former RHOC housewife Meghan King chimed in and said, “Ugh, I hate it when people ruin my cute posts with unrelated opinions about my life! (Btw you look like a massive b**ch here and I AM HERE FOR IT!!!!!)”

Several other fans commented and showed their support for Braunwyn for being brave enough to live her life the way that makes her happy regardless of haters’ opinions.

Kelly Dodd insists that Braunwyn’s issues are made up for a storyline, but the two women have yet to get into any major confrontations on the show.

Fans can tune in to RHOC to see the upcoming drama unfold between the two women.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.