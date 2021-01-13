Shannon Beador and Kelly Dodd have come a long way in terms of repairing their friendship this season on the Real Housewives of Orange County.

The pair, whose friendship has been back and forth over the years, seem to have mended their relationship enough to be in a good place.

Of course, this goes against her former Tres Amigas friends, Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson, and their opinions on Kelly.

During a chat with Hollywood Life, Shannon says that she had an “ah-ha” moment while filming with Kelly this season.

Shannon says she and Kelly shared ‘off-camera’ moments

“I think it’s amazing how you and Kelly have really repaired your relationship,” said Lanae as she revealed that Kelly and Shannon had been texting one another when Lanae ran into her just weeks before this interview.

“How did you guys fix it? How did you get there and get to a good place? What do you credit that to?” asked Lanae.

“You know, I had an ‘ah-ha’ moment when we were filming together, I truly did. Because I was upset with something that she had done and she didn’t realize that I was still a part of it. Not to say that what she did was right. But it wasn’t against me,” Shannon said.

“And, you know, Kelly and I shared a lot of moments off-camera when I was going through my divorce and she was there for me. And, you know, I’m glad that we have rekindled the friendship because we’re neighbors,” She continued.

Shannon then revealed that her boyfriend, John Janssen, and Kelly have many mutual friends, so they tend to run in the same circles. Shannon also revealed that she and John adore Kelly’s new husband, Rick Leventhal.

“We love Rick. We love spending time with them when we can,” Shannon said.

And possibly one of the more surprising revelations is that Shannon says Kelly has a big heart.

Shannon says she’ll continue to take the ‘high road’ while Tamra and Vicki attack her

Lanae asked, “So, your repair had nothing to do with your fall out with Tamra and Vicki?”

“No,” Shannon responded. “No, it didn’t.”

“It’s the question of the hour because it’s weekly at this point that I, that there’s some sort of an attack. But, it’s just a sad situation that people that I considered my best friends chose to start attacking me on social media and in the press,” she said.

Shannon then divulged that Tamra and Vicki were spreading “un-truths” about her.

“And if you are upset with anything, which by the way I called the minute I made up with Kelly, so it wasn’t any, any sort of new news for anyone. But, there’s just some un-truths out there and it’s been very, very hard to just sit back but I’m not going to, you know, take apart a friendship that, you know, I had for almost seven years, publically. I’m not gonna do that. I’m gonna take the high road.”

Shannon concluded by saying that it doesn’t matter how many times they come at her, she’s not going to give in and talk about it.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.