Tamra Judge talks ideal RHOC cast, says Emily Simpson should be fired and Shannon Beador demoted to friend

Tamra Judge is talking about her ideal The Real Housewives of Orange cast and you might be surprised about who she wants to keep.

The former RHOC OG never holds her tongue when expressing her thoughts about the show that made her famous.

Season 15 premiered earlier this year, and it hasn’t quite been the same without Judge.

Viewers haven’t been giving the show high reviews and Tamra is not too impressed with this crop of RHOC Housewives either.

She recently dished about who she would like axed from RHOC and surprisingly, her nemesis Kelly Dodd was not one of them.

But, the 53-year-old wants her former tres amiga bff demoted from a full-time housewife, and she wants Emily Simpson gone for good!

Tamra shares her ideal RHOC cast

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum was a guest on Housewives Nightcap, and she was asked who from the current cast needs to go.

“I think number one person that needs to go –I can’t even believe she’s gotten three seasons –Emily [Simpson]” said Tamra.

She later added, “I think that Shannon Beador should be demoted to a friend.”

Surprisingly, the Cut Fitness owner didn’t name controversial Kelly Dodd as someone who should get the ax.

And, she explained why during her chat with the media outlet.

Tamra thinks Kelly Dodd will keep her job

Despite not getting along with Kelly Dodd, Tamra admitted that the polarizing reality TV star does bring something to the show.

“I have mixed feelings about that, to be honest with you,” admitted Tamra.

“I think what she’s done on social media has been horrific like it’s horrible…However, the cast right now is so weak that I think that she’s one of the only polarizing cast members on the show.”

RHOC fans have been calling for Dodd to be cut from the reality show, after a plethora of ignorant comments and actions on social media.

But, they may not get their wish according to Judge.

“I feel like somebody is gonna get saved and keep their job because too many people need to go. That’s what I think,” Tamra. “So I think Kelly’s probably gonna keep her job.”

Tamra also shared that she would bring back RHOC alum Heather Dubrow.

She would probably keep Braunwyn Windham-Burke and bring back Vicki Gunvalson as well, but that’s just a wild guess since the OG never got a chance to reveal her full list during the interview.

Who would be your ideal RHOC cast?

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.