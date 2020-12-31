Tamra Judge thinks Shannon Beador has a drinking problem, but doesn’t want to admit it

Real Housewives of Orange County alum Tamra Judge is always one to speak her mind.

And she certainly did that and more while dishing about the current season of RHOC.

Tamra gave her views on the cast and talks quickly turned to her former friend and current cast member Shannon Beador.

Tamra gave her views about Shannon’s alleged drinking problem and shared where her relationship stands with the former tres amiga today.

Tamra thinks Shannon has a drinking problem

The RHOC alum recently had a fun chat with the hosts of Access Online’s Housewives Recap.

During the program, Tamra admitted that she hasn’t been watching Season 15 but still had a bit of insight to share.

One topic of conversation this season has been Shannon Beador’s drinking and Judge was asked if she thinks the mom-of-three has a drinking problem.

“Yes…I do,” responded Tamra. “I mean it comes up every single season.”

When asked if she ever spoke to Beador about her drinking when they were friends, Tamra shared, “…I did, yeah. And I think some of the girls on the current cast have done it as well and she doesn’t wanna hear it and she doesn’t wanna admit it.”

“And, you know I’ve talked to Braunwyn [Windham-Burke] about it and Braunwyn’s like ‘until she admits it, she’s never gonna change.'”

What about Tamra and Shannon’s friendship?

During a recent stint on Watch What Happens Live, the Real Housewives of Orange County star made it clear she was “closing the Beador” on her friendship with Tamra.

But the Cut Fitness founder is just fine with that!

She touched on Shannon’s comment during her interview with the media outlet saying, “Yeah I just saw that and I’m like ‘yeah, I’m the one who closed that door.'”

Tamra went on to explain why she has no plans to reconcile with Beador.

“I hate to talk badly about her,” said Judge. “But I was always there for her. I always helped her out. I always took her call no matter what time of the day it was. It was always her being neurotic and crazy and something was always negative and it was draining on me. I’m not gonna lie, it was so draining.”

Tamra also noted that her husband Eddie Judge was also getting tired of her relationship with Shannon.

“My husband was like, ‘please stop talking to this woman,’ and it was just exhausting” confessed the 53-year old.

The RHOC alum said the breaking point for her came when she left the show and was dealing with her ex-husband’s cancer battle and Shannon would not take her calls.

The reality TV star affirmed, “When I needed her the most, she wasn’t there for me and it was just… You know what, I’m done with one-sided friendships.”



The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.