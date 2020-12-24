Shannon Beador is ‘closing the Beador’ on friendship with Tamra Judge, no chance of reconciliation

Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador has officially declared her friendship with Tamra Judge is over for good.

Shannon appeared on the Watch What Happens Live Christmas special.

Andy Cohen introduced his favorite game to play with Shannon, Are You Closing the Beador?

Sign up for our newsletter!

Andy was quick to get the scoop on Shannon’s fractured friendship with former RHOC costar Tamra Judge.

“Are you closing the Beador completely on friendship with Tamra?” Andy asks.

“Yes,” Shannon responds definitively.

To further cement her response, she adds, “Shut,” as she motions slamming a door closed.

Previously, Shannon considered mending her friendship with Tamra, but now she claims that it is out of the question.

Shannon addressed her friendship with Tamra recently on RHOC

On the December 9 episode of RHOC, Shannon threw some accusations Tamra’s way.

Shannon and her castmates, Braunwyn Windham-Burke, Kelly Dodd and Emily Simpson gathered to discuss their new costar, Elizabeth Lyn Vargas.

Shannon noted Gina Kirschenheiter’s absence.

“Speaking of Gina, the Instagram PIs tell me that yesterday, Tamra responds to Gina ‘Had a great time with you yesterday.’ And Gina, all of the sudden, cancels,” Shannon revealed. “Today she’s like, ‘I worked out too hard. I can’t come. I’m sore.'”

Shannon then delved into her falling out with Tamra.

“I don’t have a friendship with Tamra anymore,” Shannon expressed. “She has decided to take it upon herself to, on a regular basis, trash me.”

“I sacrificed other friendships to devote more time to my friendship with Tamra,” Shannon added.

Tamra defended herself on social media

After the episode aired, Tamra took to her Instagram story to share her side of the story.

“I’m not even on the show but still getting blamed for s**t. Let me get my side out,” Tamra wrote. “Shannon is a liar and exhausting.”

Tamra then explained what happened the day she saw Gina.

“Gina & Travis stopped by CUT fitness to pick up some weights back in March,” Tamra explains. “She told me that Shannon was orchestrating a get together (during the first week of COVID) to take down Elizabeth and expose her lies & she wanted everyone there to get in on the action Aka- do her dirty work (Shannon loves to play producer) Gina said she didn’t want to be involved. We were in the beginning of a pandemic and it didn’t feel right.”

“I had nothing to do with Gina not going!” Tamra exclaims in conclusion.

Tamra also addressed Shannon’s claims that Tamra bombarded Shannon in their friendship.

“I was suffocating?” Tamra asked. “We all know that’s another lie.”

“My kids and husband would beg me not to answer the phone 25 times a day because she would suck my energy with all her negativity. I was just trying to be a good friend!” Tamra exclaimed in another pic on her Instagram story.

Needless to say, it seems like both Shannon and Tamra are both done with their friendship.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.