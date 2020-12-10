Tamra Judge lashes out at Shannon Beador calling her ‘a liar & exhausting’ after latest RHOC episode

Tamra Judge is no longer on The Real Housewives of Orange County, but that doesn’t mean you won’t hear the OG’s name being mentioned.

Judge announced her departure after Season 14 after she was offered a reduced role on the show.

Since announcing her exit from RHOC, we learned that Tamra’s relationship with Shannon Beador had gone up in flames.

Shannon and Tamra were once very close, but ever since Vicki and Tamra’s departure from the show, their friendship with Shannon has been fractured.

Despite her absence, however, many of the RHOC cast members who were happy to see Tamra go, have been talking about her on the show.

And during last night’s episode, Shannon did just that. Now the RHOC alum is fighting back.

Tamra calls Shannon a liar

The Real Housewives of Orange County IG had quite a bit to get off her chest after last night’s episode, and for good reason.

In one scene, Shannon bashed Tamra by blaming her for spreading rumors, and Tamra is not taking the comment lightly

The Cut Fitness founder took to her IG stories last night and blasted her former friend in a series of posts.

In one message, Tamra noted, “I’m not even on the show but still getting blamed for sh*t. Let me get my side out.”

“Shannon is a liar and exhausting,” added Tamra.

She also shared that “Shannon likes to play producer,” while explaining a scene that played out last night where Shannon found out that Gina Kirschenheiter had hung out with Judge.

This didn’t sit well with Shannon as Gina had turned down an outing with her.

And, of course, Beador felt Tamra had something to do with it.

But in her message, the 53-year-old denies any such thing.

Tamra says Shannon would suck her energy

In another message, Tamra Judge responded to a fan comment.

The fan positioned that Shannon was making it seem as if Tamra was suffocating their friendship, despite crying for the past four seasons.

“Exactly! I’m blown away how this woman can lie through her jeweled teeth!” responded Tamra. ” Have another drink shannon it [is] what you do best!”

The RHOC alum shared yet another message accusing the mom-of-three of being negative and trying to prevent her from reconciling with Vicki Gunvalson.

“I was suffocating?” Tamra asked. “We all know that’s another lie.”

The OG continued to call out her former friend, telling fans, “My kids and husband would beg me not to answer the phone 25 times a day because she would suck my energy with all her negativity. I was just trying to be a good friend!”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.