Vicki Gunvalson claps back at claims she and Tamra Judge were in Shannon Beador’s head on RHOC

Real Housewives of Orange County OGs Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson are not on the current season of the show.

But that doesn’t mean you won’t hear about them.

During the second episode of Season 15, Tamra and Vicki were the main topics of conversation thanks to Emily Simpson and Kelly Dodd.

The two RHOC castmates didn’t have anything nice to say about the OGs, and now, Vicki is clapping back!

Vicki says ‘viewers are being fed lies’

During a chat with CELEB, Vicki made it clear that she’s not watching the current season of the Bravo show.

However, she does know that her name is being mentioned and she wants it to stop.

“While I have no interest in watching The Real Housewives of Orange County this season, my name (and Tamra’s as well) keeps getting brought up from what I’m being told,” Vicki said.

Vicki continued, “I had friends and others send me clips in which I was brought up last night and thus I need to respond and clarify what is actually going on– I.e. what the truth is, as viewers are being fed lies and misconstrued facts.”

She also cleared up one of those lies, which her former friend and current cast member Kelly Dodd alleged on the show.

During her sitdown with Shannon Beador, the newly married Kelly named Vicki and Tamra as the reason why she and Shannon have not gotten along in the past.

However, Vicki is defending herself against the accusation, calling it an “outright lie.”

“Kelly claiming that Tamra and I were in Shannon’s head so that Shannon would not like Kelly is an outright lie,” declared Vicki.

“We ALL disliked Kelly and if anyone knows Shannon, they know that she is not one to hold her tongue. She’s an obsessive person and I can assure you she obsessed over her dislike of Kelly- even when I was friends with Kelly.”

Vicki tells Emily Simpson to ‘grow up’

During the second episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Emily Simpson also badmouthed the women.

And Vicki has a word or two for Emily as well.

“Emily- like her compadre Kelly- really needs to grow up, says the Coto Insurance CEO. “She’s acting like an immature child so happy that the ‘tres amigas’ are gone.”

Vicki also told CELEB that, “If it wasn’t for me, Emily wouldn’t have a platform to sob about her life and marriage on, so she really should simply keep quiet, especially on matters she has no stake in.”

“But then again,” added the former Orange County Housewife, “If she’s not talking about Tamra and I, she’d have no storyline. So there’s that.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.