Braunwyn Windham-Burke is glad Vicki Gunvalson left RHOC, says her storyline was ‘fake drama and lies’

It’s out with the old and in with the new for season 15 of the Real Housewives of Orange County. The cast has seen some major exits in recent months, most notably are long-time Orange County housewives Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvlason.

While changes can be tough to adjust to, it seems that some of these changes are being taken in stride. According to Braunwyn Windham-Burke, seeing Vicki leave isn’t such a bad thing after all.

Braunwyn says a lot of the drama between Vicki Gunvalson and Kelly Dodd was ‘manufactured’

During a recent interview, Braunwyn said, “I think it’s good not having Vicki there because a lot of what she did last year was manufactured, fake drama and lies (against Kelly Dodd).”

She continued, “I’m not into that kind of thing, I don’t really like that when women do that to each other.”

Fans of the franchise will remember that it was a rough ride for Kelly and Vicki throughout Season 14. And much of it was due to Vicki spreading vicious rumors about Kelly, ones that she knew would elicit a reaction from the outspoken star.

The RHOC castmates are currently on bad terms, and there seems to be no hope of reconciliation.

Vicki’s rumors about Kelly created too many waves

One particularly sensitive rumor that Vicki spread was that Kelly had been barred from going to her daughter, Jolie’s, school.

While speaking to fellow housewives, Shannon Beador and Tamra Judge, Vicki told a story about overhearing a conversation at a hair salon.

“Stay away from Kelly, she’s not nice. She can’t even go to her kid’s school,” said Vicki.

Tamra then told her that she needs to keep these rumors to herself. But the damage was already done. News had traveled back to Kelly that Vicki had repeated this story.

Things exploded when Kelly then called Shannon to confirm if it was true, not knowing that she was on speakerphone with Tamra and Vicki still in the room.

“She can’t make up f**king lies. She continuously goes after me,” Kelly screamed into the phone.

The call ended with Kelly and Vicki screaming nasty names at one another.

While she’s glad that Vicki is gone, Braunwyn is sad to see Tamra leave as well

“For me, I miss having Tamra there. Tamra and I got along great. She’s still my friend,” she said.

“I miss having Tamra there. On camera and off camera, Tamra is a friend of mine. I think that will be the case forever,” she continued.

It isn’t all bad news though. Braunwyn says that with Tamra and Vicki no longer on the show, it has given Shannon a chance to grow.

“It definitely gave Shannon a chance to make closer relationships with other people,” she said.

“I’m glad Vicki’s gone, I miss Tamra.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.