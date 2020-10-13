Vicki Gunvalson calls Kelly Dodd a ‘gold digging harlot,’ predicts former RHOC castmate’s marriage won’t last

Kelly Dodd has awakened the beast in former castmate Vicki Gunvalson and now the (former) OG of the OC is not holding back.

The two women were friends on the show at one point, but since their falling out two seasons ago, they have been spewing hate at each other on social media and in the media.

Last season, Vicki and Kelly went head to head and now it’s become evident that the friendship has been severed for good.

Now, as Season 15 is set to premiere, a recent comment by Kelly has reignited the feud with Vicki.

Kelly, who is known for hitting below the belt, referred to her former friend as a “pig” in an Instagram post.

And now, Vicki is responding to the nasty comment.

Vicki calls Kelly a “harlot”

During a recent interview with CELEB Magazine, the Coto Insurance founder addressed Kelly’s comments about her on social media.

“While I’ve addressed the gold-digging harlot known as Kelly Dodd before, it seems like she wants to rumble with the Queen, says Vicki. “So I’m going to give her the response she is so desperately seeking.”

She continued, “Kelly Dodd is the true meaning of a pig and here’s why- she thinks she’s above the law, she mocks people dying of the coronavirus pandemic, she wore a ‘Drunk Wives Matter’ hat at a time when people are out advocating for Black Lives Matter- which, whether she agrees or not, completely mocks the movement. She hosted a bridal shower with little use of masks and no social distancing, and that’s only the beginning.”

Vicki is not the only one bashing the RHOC alum.

She’s actually getting lots of negative backlash on social media after posting a photo from her bachelorette party wearing the hat Vicki mentioned in her comment.

Many felt that the 45-year-old was being insensitive and she later tried to apologize by asserting that, “Of course I support Black Lives Matter and racial equality.”

OG predicts that Kelly’s marriage won’t last

The 58-year-old wasn’t done bashing Kelly just yet, calling the single mom “mean” and “unstable.”

“Kelly Dodd is a vile human being- if you even want to call her that,” Gunvalson continued.

“Let’s see how long this marriage to her new husband lasts. It seems men get tired of her antics really quickly, and who could blame them?”

Vicki is referring to Kelly’s recent nuptials to Fox News reporter Rick Leventhal.

The couple tied the knot on October 10th in what appeared to be a small ceremony in Napa.

Real Housewives of Atlanta Alum Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill also tied the knot on October 10th.

The Real Housewives of Orange County returns Wednesday, October 14, at 9/8c on Bravo.