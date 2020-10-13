Vicki Gunvalson says the upcoming season of Real Housewives of Orange County is a ‘hot mess’ and a ‘big joke’

The OG of the OC, Vicki Gunvalson has officially clipped her wings and will no longer be a part of the franchise that made her a household name.

However, that doesn’t mean she won’t have an opinion about the Real Housewives of Orange County in future seasons.

The always-vocal Vicki is not too fond of the current crop of housewives after falling out with Kelly Dodd and former Tres Amiga Shannon Beador.

As for the newbies, we know that the 58-year-old doesn’t take too kindly to them either.

We saw her face off with Braunwyn Windham-Burke during the Season 14 reunion when she said that she has zero respect for her. The feeling is mutual.

With Season 15 set to air and an underwhelming trailer already released, the long-time Bravo alum is not impressed with her former castmates.

Vicki calls RHOC a “hot mess”

The reality star recently sat down with CELEB to chat about the show, and as always, she didn’t hold back.

“This season is chalking up to be such a big joke and I am happy to say I’m no longer a part of this hot mess,” Vicki said.

She continued, “You have Kelly Dodd mocking COVID and wearing hats that say ‘Drunk Wives Matter,’ you have Boring Wind and her ‘modern marriage’- whatever that means, you have the miscasting decisions that were Emily (Simpson) and Gina (Kirschenheiter), and you have wackadoo Shannon who really needs to check her ego and remember where she came from, where she started, and who was there for her all along.”

The mom-of-two is referring to all the drama that’s been surrounding her former castmates lately.

Kelly Dodd was recently in hot water after sharing a post from her bachelorette party wearing a hat that said “Drunk wives matter.”

Once social media caught wind of the photo, the now-married Dodd got tons of backlash from people who felt it was an insensitive joke about the Black Lives Matter Movement.

Kelly later addressed the issue, saying the hat was not meant to offend. “Of course I support Black Lives Matter and racial equality,” she asserted.

Vicki tells Shannon Beador “shut your mouth”

Vicki also had a word or two for her former friend Shannon Beador. “I have no intention of returning to the show but rest assured that if I ever did, Shannon and I will have words…and that is not a threat, it’s a promise,” she said.

Vicki continued, “Shannon said it herself on one of the episodes- and I quote- ‘I look like a wackadoodle.’ Keep talking about Tamra and I in this way, Shannon, and you’re living up to this description to a tee. I highly suggest you shut your mouth and keep our names out of it. Love, your former Tres Amiga.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County returns Wednesday, October 7, at 9/8c on Bravo.