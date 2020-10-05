RHOC Drama: Kelly Dodd slammed for bridal shower amid pandemic

Kelly Dodd is getting ready to walk down the aisle and marry Rick Leventhal in just a few days.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star was thrown a bridal shower over the weekend. She shared photos from the event, which included several women together and none of them wearing masks.

Currently, the coronavirus pandemic is still considered a big deal in the country, with various regulations and restrictions that change state by state. Kelly and her girlfriends were outside for several of the photos, but that didn’t stop the comments from coming.

Sign up for our newsletter!

What did RHOC fans say about Kelly Dodd?

Several of the comments on the Instagram post Kelly Dodd shared revolved about the women being close together and not wearing masks despite being outside. Of course, there were comments supporting the reality star and her upcoming nuptials.

Throughout the comment section, Kelly commented back to fans who have criticized her. She even said that most of the people who were in attendance had the virus and recovered from it. While it is unclear who she was specifically talking about, her RHOC co-stars Emily Simpson and Gina Kirschenheiter were in attendance and at least one of them missed the cast trip due to COVID-19.

She didn’t just stop by trying to justify the event by revealing that several of her friends in attendance already had the virus. Kelly Dodd went on to post under several comments saying, “it’s 99.995% survival rate per the CDC.”

That appears to be her go-to response to the many people condemning her for the bridal shower in lieu of what is happening in the county.

Which RHOC stars attended Kelly Dodd’s bridal shower?

Based on the photos shared by Kelly Dodd and a photo shared by Gina Kirschenheiter, it looks like only Emily and Gina showed up. There has been a lot of talk about a divide that will happen in the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

Despite not having all of the RHOC cast members there, Kelly enjoyed her time. She shared various photos of the event, including one of her in a hat that was over the top. Dodd is going to be Mrs. Rick Leventhal once the weekend rolls around, and after that, she will be in her happy place.

While the decision to argue with followers over her choices during a pandemic likely didn’t do Kelly Dodd any favors, it is par for the course for her.

The Real Housewives of Orange County returns Wednesday, October 14, at 9/8c on Bravo.