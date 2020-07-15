Real Housewives of Orange County cast filming ‘girls’ trip’ despite coronavirus pandemic

We are still in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, but that’s not putting a damper on the filming of Real Housewives of Orange County.

The show has been on hiatus for a while since filming was hampered due to the recent lock down and other safety precautions put in place by the government.

However, now that the restrictions have eased and some businesses have opened, filming has now resumed.

Apparently, the women have packed their expensive bags and are off on their cast trip–which is usually a highlight each season.

It’s not clear where the ladies are going and they haven’t given many clues on their social media pages.

RHOC is filming cast trip

Newbie Gina Kirschenheiter shared a photo on Instagram with her suitcase in tow and clad in a protective face mask.

Her caption on the photo says “take two” but her original caption read “quarantine us all together, I’m sure it’s gonna go great.” For some reason, she later deleted that message.

Another RHOC newcomer Braunwyn Windham-Burke also gave us some clues that the women were heading off on their cast trip.

She shared a post to her IG stories noting that she was leaving for a girls trip.

The post has since expired but it was captured by IG user @realhousewivesoforangecounty.

The other cast members have not yet posted anything on social media about the trip.

This will supposedly be the second cast trip for the season– as the OC ladies were already in the midst of filming season 15 when the coronavirus pandemic swept the nation.

This caused production to put a halt on things, although Page Six reported in May that the women were doing self shoots at home.

Braunwyn Windham-Burke, Kelly Dodd, and Emily Simpson filmed a socially distant chat at the home of Shannon Beador.

They filmed the get together on an iPhone and observed safety protocols of wearing a mask and staying 6-feet apart.

Bravo rep confirms filming

Reps from the Bravo network have confirmed that The Real Housewives of Orange County has indeed resumed filming of the popular reality show.

Reality tea shared a statement from the network rep which reads, “The Real Housewives of Orange County’ recently resumed production with a comprehensive health and safety plan. The plan was developed in accordance with CDC guidance, all state and local orders, as well as NBCUniversal’s own safety guidelines. The health and safety of the cast and crew is the priority of Bravo for all of its shows.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus on Bravo.