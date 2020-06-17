Tamra Judge says Kelly Dodd should be fired from Real Housewives of Orange County for racist comments

Tamra Judge thinks Bravo should fire Kelly Dodd from The Real Housewives of Orange County for racist comments that were caught on video.

The two former co-stars are embattled in a social media feud, stemming from Tamra answering a fan question. Kelly then took the time to respond to Tamra’s remarks through a fan question, of course.

Bravo has fired five people, so far, for racist comments and social media posts. Vanderpump Rules stars Max Boyens, Brett Brett Caprioni, Stassi Schroeder, and Kristen Doute, as well as Below Deck Med star Peter Hunziker, have all been terminated by the network.

Tamra thinks Kelly should be added to that list. She is also blasting the network for letting some cast members slide, while others are given their walking papers.

What did Tamra say about Kelly?

During an Instagram Q&A, one fan asked Tamra if she thought Kelly should be fired for her racist comments.

“Yes, I do. That TMZ video is disgusting! Bravo shouldn’t just single certain people out like Stassi & Kristen. There should be zero tolerance at this point,” Tamra replied.

Fans may recall that back in 2016, TMZ posted a video of Kelly saying she did not like black guys nor did she know any black guys. Kelly did apologize at the time for her words.

“I am truly embarrassed. There is no excuse for bad behavior or comments that offend anyone. That video does not represent who I really am, and I apologize for acting irresponsibly,” Dodd said at the time.

The footage has resurfaced in light of recent events and the Black Lives Matter movement.

Kelly responds to Tamra’s call to have her fired

According to US Weekly, Kelly has responded to Tamra’s comments, but only through a fan on social media. The website revealed that Kelly responded to say that Tamra is “thirsty and mad she got the bullet.” Kelly reportedly hopes Tamra finds “happiness.”

There is no love lost between Tamra and Kelly. They had a falling out last year during filming, and it has affected Tamra’s friendship with Shannon Beador.

While the network did fire some reality TV stars, others, such as Jax Taylor, who was also being called out for racist comments, have not been removed.

Do you think Bravo should fire Kelly?

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus on Bravo.