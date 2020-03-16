Shannon Beador trades Tamra Judge for Kelly Dodd after RHOC exit

Shannon Beador and Kelly Dodd have reconciled, and Tamra Judge is certainly not happy about it.

The former “Tres Amigas” is officially dunzo since Shannon has now become friends with Vicki and Tamra’s nemesis.

Over the weekend, Beador posted a group photo of herself and her boyfriend John Jannsen, along with Kelly Dodd and her fiance Rick Leventhal.

She captioned the photo ” Neighbours #walkingdistance”

Kelly and Rick have just moved into Shannon’s neighborhood and the couples seemed to be celebrating the event.

Dodd also posted the same photo on her page with the caption, “It’s fun being neighbors with these two.”

Judge and Gunvalson has unfollowed Beador

The photo caused quite a stir, and had immediate repercussions for Shannon’s friendship with former RHOC castmates Vicki and Tamra, who immediately unfollowed her.

This isn’t the first time the 52-year-old cut fitness owner unfollowed a former friend.

In January, when she first announced that she would be exiting the Real Housewives of Orange County, Tamra cleaned house. She unfollowed several people related to the show – including producer Andy Cohen and Shannon Beador.

However, Andy called Tamra out for her actions while speaking with her during an Instagram Live video.

She explained that when the news broke, she unfollowed everyone, saying, “No, I actually did that when I got the news,” she said.

“I was a little bit in shock and because I knew it was going to be a s–t storm I didn’t want to read about it. I didn’t want to see it… I unfollowed everybody. It was my instinct. Out of sight, out of mind. I don’t have to see it. But, now I’m good. I’ve accepted it.”

By that time, she was already back to following the Watch What Happens Live host and also refollowed Beador.

Tamra also shared a cryptic post about fake friends

Soon after the group photo was posted, Judge shared a photo of her own, and it was very telling as it spoke about “fake friends.”

While Tamra didn’t tag anyone in the photo or call anyone by name, the timing doesn’t seem to be a coincidence.

Fans had their own opinion on the matter

Fans, of course, assumed that she was referring to Shannon, and they posted a slew of comments.

Many of them surmised that 55-year-old Beador had made friends with Kelly to stay on the show.

So far, neither Shannon nor Kelly commented on the slew of events that occurred since they posted the photo.

However, knowing these housewives, they will probably have something to say very soon.