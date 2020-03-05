RHOC’s Kelly Dodd and fiance Rick Leventhal move in new home together

During the production of season 15 of The Real Housewives of Orange County, cast member Kelly Dodd moved.

She purchased a new home with her fiancé, Rick Leventhal in Southern California.

Fans questioned if Kelly would move to New York or join The Real Housewives of New York City after she started dating Rick. Rick is a senior correspondent on Fox News.

He mainly works in New York.

However, Kelly recently announced he has been working more in California. Previously, the couple was splitting their time between the two cities.

Kelly Dodd and Rick Leventhal put down new roots in Southern California

Likely, Rick’s decision to live and work more in California was due to Kelly’s job and daughter. Kelly is currently on RHOC and has a 13-year-old daughter named Jolie.

Kelly shared a few sneak peeks of the new home with fans on Instagram. She also revealed that lots of her girlfriends were helping her move.

Her move could be featured on RHOC.

Kelly joked in an Instagram Story, saying, “I just moved into my new place and I have all my girlfriends working for me! Kind of liking it … I’m loving it!”

It is hard to see in the photos, but it doesn’t look like any fellow RHOC cast members are helping Kelly move.

Kelly shared a few sneak peeks of the gorgeous home

She shared lots of clips, including the outside of the home, the pool, hot tub, and the living room. Jolie was seen hanging out with friends, and Rick was moving boxes in the Instagram Stories.

She also showed clips of her friends helping unpack. The home looks stunning with beautiful landscaping. It is filled with dark wood and white contrasts.

Kelly also showed a cool black and white pool table. She asked Rick in the clip, “Are you happy about your pool table?”

He nodded in excitement.

Kelly and Rick plan to get married in October in Napa Valley, Calif. They got engaged back in November while staying in New York City. Hopefully, the wedding will air on RHOC!

Either way, I can’t wait to see more of her home in the upcoming season.

In addition to being on RHOC, Kelly is working on the launch of her beverage called Positive Beverage. It is a sparkling water beverage that also contains vitamins, calcium, and electrolytes.

Congrats to Kelly on her engagement, move, and new business!