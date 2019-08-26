Who is Kelly Dodd’s new boyfriend Rick Leventhal? RHOC star ditches Dr. Brian Reagan

Kelly Dodd debuted a new boyfriend on The Real Housewives of Orange County this season. She was dating Dr. Brian Reagan, a plastic surgeon. He was the same doctor who did the work on Shannon Beador and where she also went for her work.

Throughout the summer and leading into the season premiere of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Kelly Dodd and Dr. Brian Reagan appeared to be on and off several times. Recently, both parties posted they have split. Dodd accuses Reagan of using her and he revealed he was done talking about the situation publicly.

Within days, Kelly Dodd was dating someone new. In fact, in the Instagram post she used to call out Dr. Brian Reagan, she tagged her current boyfriend. Rick Leventhal and Dodd have now gone public with their relationship.

Who is Rick Leventhal?

Some viewers may recognize Rick Leventhal as a senior correspondent from Fox News. He has been with the network for over two decades. Before that, he jumped around and anchored news in Miami, Chicago, and South Carolina. Leventhal has two children and has been married and divorced twice, most recently in 2017.

The relationship with Rick Leventhal is still new for Kelly Dodd. She is reportedly taking things slow, though they have gone public on social media already. Leventhal will not be appearing on The Real Housewives of Orange County as filming has wrapped, but the reunion still has to be filmed. If she continues to date the Fox News correspondent. Andy Cohen will likely ask about their relationship.

What is next for Kelly Dodd?

She has been working to rebuild her life from the fallout of comments made during The Real Housewives of Orange County reunion last year. Vicki Gunvalson accused Kelly Dodd of using cocaine and the effects have trickled down to her daughter Jolie.

As the season continues, likely, Kelly Dodd will still be seeing Dr. Brian Reagan as they were off and on for several months while filming. For now, she is with Rick Leventhal and enjoying the new phase in the relationship.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on Bravo.