Who is Dr. Brian Reagan on Real Housewives of Orange County?

Dr. Brian Reagan was introduced to The Real Housewives of Orange County viewers last night. He is the boyfriend of Kelly Dodd and is a plastic surgeon. She was talking him up among her girlfriends, but are these two the real deal?

Kelly Dodd reportedly began dating Dr. Brian Reagan at the beginning of the year. As they discussed him on The Real Housewives of Orange County, the timeline adds up. It looks like the first episode was filmed near the end of January or early February.

He is a plastic surgeon who has done work on Kelly Dodd and did Shannon Beador’s work as well. In fact, they filmed a scene at his office for Shannon’s checkup following the work she had done on her face. Kelly also got some botox as they chattered away.

In that scene, Dr. Brian Reagan also revealed that he had a son. It came about when Tamra Judge was inviting Kelly Dodd and her beau to a party she was having. He declined because he was going to be out of town with his son, but she was down to have a good time.

It looks like the romance with Dr. Brian Reagan and Kelly Dodd may not have fizzled. There had been reports the two had called it quits, but as recently as two weeks ago she was still referring to him as her love. Perhaps he will attend The Real Housewives of Orange County reunion taping and set the record straight!

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.