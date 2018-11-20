Vicki Gunvalson accuses Kelly Dodd of cocaine use during The Real Housewives of Orange County reunion

The Real Housewives of Orange County ended the season but viewers are holding out for the reunion. With three airing over the next few weeks, the expectation for high drama is in place. One accusation is particularly interesting and has piqued the interest of fans of the show.

In the trailer that was released yesterday, Vicki Gunvalson is shown clapping back at Kelly Dodd. While the context of the conversation isn’t exactly clear, what was said has left some viewers with their mouths on the floor.

Vicki Gunvalson accused Kelly Dodd of using cocaine. Of course, it looks like a standard denial is on the way, but is there more to the story?

It appears that drug use allegations are a common practice in The Real Housewives franchise. This is not the first group of women to talk about drug use. It has happened on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and also on The Real Housewives of New York City.

A few months back, there were reports floating around that Kelly Dodd was linked to a cocaine dealer. Nothing was ever confirmed by the reality star and it looks like Kelly will be denying her alleged drug use on the upcoming RHOC reunion.

However, Vicki and Kelly were close for a few seasons and that alone has Real Housewives of Orange County fans wondering how much of Vicki’s accusations are true.

This particular part of The Real Housewives of Orange County reunion will be on part one of the show and presumably carry over into the second part as well. Kelly Dodd and Vicki Gunvalson were on the outs this season after she learned her friend and her boyfriend, Steve Lodge set up her ex-husband, Michael Dodd.

Will the two women be able to reconcile their friendship? After the cocaine allegations were thrown out to the public, coming back together may be difficult for the once-close friends.

The Real Housewives of Orange County reunion will begin airing Sunday, November 25 at 9/8c on Bravo.