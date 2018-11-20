The Real Housewives of Orange County reunion preview and trailer: What’s to come on RHOC showdown

The Real Housewives of Orange County has been intense this season. With two new additions to the cast, it was anyone’s guess how the season would go. Now, the reunion show is ready to air and there are a lot of unresolved issues.

With everything that has to be covered from this season of The Real Housewives of Orange County, there will be three parts to the reunion. It was only taped a few weeks back, so that gives viewers three opportunities to catch up on what has been happening with the women since they filmed Season 13.

Part one of RHOC reunion: Kelly Dodd cocaine allegations

During the first part of the three-part series, Shannon Beador, Tamra Judge, and Vicki Gunvalson take center stage.

The “tres amigas” will discuss their friendship this past season and viewers will get a look at where they stand now.

While this part will mostly focus on these women, Vicki pulls out a shocking allegation about Kelly Dodd using cocaine that has everyone stunned.

Gina Kirschenheiter will also begin talking about her divorce from her husband, Matt. It was supposed to be finalized earlier this month but it has not gone through yet.

Part two of the reunion: Shannon Beador’s divorce

The second part of The Real Housewives of Orange County reunion will see Vicki and Kelly continue to battle out their issues. They still have not quite overcome their falling out from Vicki and Steve Lodge fixing up Michael Dodd.

After that, the focus will switch to Shannon’s divorce and all that has happened over the season. Watching her talk about what she has been going through has caused a lot of social media reaction, which will be touched upon.

Aside from that, there will also be a discussion about where Shannon and Tamra stand now and it may shock some long-time viewers.

Final part of The Real Housewives of Orange County reunion

Like usual, the final part of the reunion will essentially be a wrap-up and cumulative discussion about the highs and lows of the season. The cast trip to Jamaica will be discussed, and several of the women will find themselves battling versions of what happened at different points.

It looks like viewers will also get to see which friendships survived the season and who is no longer in contact. Some of the revelations are pegged to be shocking.

Given the social media drama that has erupted between Tamra and Emily Simpson, it will be interesting to see if the new additions will be asked back for next season.

The Real Housewives of Orange County moves to Sunday nights as the season finishes out.

RHOC reunion trailer

Part one of The Real Housewives of Orange County reunion airs Sunday, November 25, at 9/8c on Bravo.