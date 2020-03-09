Kelly Dodd reacts to Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge’s new show after RHOC departure

You’ve probably heard by now that former RHOC housewives Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge will be back on our screens soon.

The two ousted alums have been on the show for several years but recently revealed that they would not be returning to the franchise that made them household names.

Luckily, though, the two have gotten their own show, and now, their former castmate Kelly Dodd has something to say about it!

Kelly Dodd reacts to the news

Tamra and Vicki’s former friend Kelly Dodd commented on the news during an interview with Hollywood Life. She told the outlet, “Oh, they’re getting a spinoff, so good for them, you know?”

Kelly also noted that she really doesn’t care about Tamra and Vicki’s life, saying, “I’m not even focused on them anymore… I wish them the best. It’s good luck with their families. They’re not involved in my life.”

This is a sad turn of events for the former friends, who have been going through a rough patch for the past two seasons. However, it seems they were never able to get back on good footing. Unfortunately, Vicki and Tamra left the show with bad blood still lingering.

Dodd doesn’t seem to have any form of reconciliation on her mind.

She’s been busy promoting her company, Positive Beverage, and spending time with her new fiance, Rick Leventhal.

Tamra and Vicki’s new show

Meanwhile, Judge and Gunvalson are excited about their new project, recently teasing fans with a photo from what looks like a set, with the hashtag #lifeafterhousewives.

Vicki also spoke about the project on her new podcast, Whoop it up with Vicki, where she told listeners that Bravo approached her about the new show.

“Bravo did approach me with a new show. So, I’m entertaining that. It looks like I’ll be going on that. [It’s] really exciting who’s going to be on that with me.”

We already know that 52-year-old Tamra Judge will be on the show with her friend, but we haven’t heard much else regarding what the show will be about or who else will be among the cast. We do know, however, that Bravo TV producer, Andy Cohen, is also involved.

I guess we’ll have to keep our eyes and ears open as I’m sure more details will be revealed in the months to come.

Meanwhile, two new housewives will reportedly replace Judge and 57-year-old Gunvalson when the new season returns sometime this year.