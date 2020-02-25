Tamra Judge’s RHOC days may not be over yet — Will she return as a friend?

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Tamra Judge has previously announced that she will not be returning as a main housewife on The Real Housewives of Orange County in Season 15. However, she may be in talks to return part-time as a ‘friend.’

Friends are featured on the Real Housewives series but are not main cast members. If Tamra returns, she may not be featured in every episode. However, she could potentially still make a lot of money for appearing.

Tamra has said that the reason she decided to quit the show was her husband Eddie’s heart issues and her ex-husband Simon’s cancer diagnosis. Simon Barney has been diagnosed with stage 3 throat cancer. She said it was a wakeup call for her.

Tamra said husband and ex-husband’s health issues made her revaluate life choices

Tamra revealed, “It made me reevaluate my life. The reality of it is, after Eddie’s heart condition and now Simon with cancer, it’s just very hard for me to want to go on a show where people are screaming and yelling and arguing about things that don’t even matter. They’ve taught me that life is precious, and you don’t get that time back.”

It has been reported that Tamra turned down a three-episode offer for Season 15. However, sources say that she is working on a deal to raise the amount she would make for appearing on a few episodes of RHOC.

Read More Gina Kirschenheiter resolves warrant following improperly filed paperwork

According to Radar Online, “Tamra is working out a deal that would bring her back for more than three episodes for between $20-25,000,000 each. She didn’t like just being on three episodes. She was being phased out and she knew it and wanted to control the narrative.”

Tamra was making $900,000 per season on RHOC

Before Tamra left the show, she was reportedly making about $900,000 per season. She recently sold her Coto de Caza mansion and said she will be renewing her real estate license. In addition, she owns Cut Fitness and Vena CBD.

Reports say that Bravo hopes Tamra will return part-time to “spice up” the new season. OG Vicki Gunvalson will not be returning to Season 15 either. Time will tell if Tamra or Vicki will return for any episodes during Season 15 of RHOC.

After news that longtime star Bethenny Frankel is leaving RHONY, fans were disappointed that Tamra and Vicki were leaving as well.

The Real Housewives of Orange County will return for Season 15 in Summer 2020.