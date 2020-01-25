The OG of the OC is leaving RHOC: Vicki Gunvalson quits Real Housewives of Orange County

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

Vicki Gunvalson took to Instagram on Friday night to announce some huge and shocking news. Gunvalson said that she is leaving The Real Housewives of Orange County.

The post was a long one, and the fact that it came on a Friday evening seemed curious. However, it sounds like RHOC fans will have to say goodbye to the “OG of the OC.”

In her message on Instagram, Vicki Gunvalson said that she will always be the “OG of the OC” but that it was time to say goodbye.

She mentioned that she has spent 14 years on the show and thanked all her fans for “whooping it up” with her all along the journey.

Then, Gunvalson said what she has planned now that she is leaving The Real Housewives of Orange County.

“I’ve been working on new projects that will be exciting, empowering and inspirational. My podcast with Westwood One will be launching soon and I will have much more to say about this on “Whoop it up with Vicki.” I hope you will join me with my new journey so please stay tuned.”

Gunvalson finished by saying that she loves all her fans and she thanked Bravo and Evolution for the “incredible experience which my family and I have will never forget.”

Vicki Gunvalson on RHOC

Vicki Gunvalson appeared in 246 episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County for the first 14 seasons of the show.

Her exit shouldn’t come as much of a surprise since she was given the recurring role as a “friend of the housewives” in Season 14. Braunwyn Windham-Burke replaced her as the orange holder.

Kelly Dodd threatened to leave the franchise when Gunvalson accused her of using cocaine. However, Dodd returned to the series anyway and Gunvalson was demoted to a “friend.”

It seemed that the time was coming for Vicki Gunvalson to leave the series.

Vicki Gunvalson was the last remaining original member of the RHOC cast. Kimberly Bryant only lasted four seasons, with three as a “guest.” Jo De La Rosa was on there for two, with two more as a “guest.”

Jeana Keough was a cast member for five seasons, a “friend” for one, and a “guest” for four more.

No one appeared on Real Housewives of Orange County longer than Gunvalson, although Tamra Judge has a chance to catch her. She has been on the show as a cast member since Season 3.

With Vicki Gunvalson leaving RHOC, and NeNe Leakes also threatening to leave RHOA, big changes could be in store for the two franchises in 2020.