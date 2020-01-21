Nene Leakes is leaving RHOA and there’s a secret reason she quit, according to Wendy Williams on her show

Subscribe to our Celebrity newsletter!

NeNe Leakes has been part of the Real Housewives of Atlanta cast for a very long time. However, if her close friend Wendy Williams might be right when she says NeNe is leaving the reality show.

Leakes was a founding cast member of RHOA and was a member of the main cast for the first seven seasons of the series. She left the series after serving as a guest for the eighth season and then returned as a main cast member again in Season 10.

The 12th season of Real Housewives of Atlanta began airing in November 2019. The most recent episode aired on Jan. 19.

Now, fans are worried that Season 12 might be the last for NeNe Leakes and Wendy Williams claims there is a big secret behind the departure that would make most people cry.

Williams told guest Jerry O’Connell on Tuesday’s episode of The Wendy Williams Show that she got a text message from NeNe Leakes that revealed she is leaving Real Housewives of Atlanta. She said the message arrived at “9:08 a.m.”

“I know something about NeNe that you all will cry, be sad and feel bad for her,” Williams said. “She’s carrying the weight of a huge thing on her shoulders. I’m not going to say it, she’s got to say it. But in my opinion, NeNe, you need this platform to explain the other part of your life.”

The good news is that Wendy Williams said the news had nothing to do with health problems or anything wrong with her husband or children.

Williams then said that NeNe needs the RHOA platform to explain and pleaded with her not to leave.

However, a representative for NeNe Leakes said that she has not made a decision one way or another about Real Housewives of Atlanta, telling PEOPLE that this was all from private conversations between friends.

“It’s been an especially difficult couple of weeks for NeNe, and she was venting to her friend in private correspondence,” the representative said. “Nothing has been confirmed or officially decided for next season.”

NeNe Leakes has been struggling this season on RHOA, especially in her battles with Kenya Moore.