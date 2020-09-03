Real Housewives of Orange County Season 15 premiere date announced – Here’s what to expect

The ladies of Orange County are back! And it seems that 2020 hasn’t been their best year either, as Bravo dropped the new trailer for Season 15.

With the premiere airing on October 7, Orange County originals Vicky Gunvalson and Tamra Judge are notably absent. However, housewives Shannon Beador, Kelly Dodd, Braunwyn Winham-Burke, Gina Kirschenheiter, and Emily Simpson all return.

The season will include watching the ladies navigate through the coronavirus pandemic, in addition to their usual drama.

At least one of the housewives tests positive for COVID-19

In the newly released trailer, Shannon expresses her excitement and optimism for the year ahead saying, “I’m excited for 2020!”

But it doesn’t take long to find out that the year certainly isn’t going to go to plan.

“Mom, I’m so mad at my kids,” Shannon cries into her phone. Shannon is then seen blowing into an apparatus to do breathing exercises.

Back in July, it was reported that Shannon Beador and her daughters, Stella, Sophie, and Adeline, had all tested positive for COVID-19.

“They’ve shut the entire f*****g country down,” she says.

Drama as usual

The entire season won’t be focused on the pandemic, however. In fact, this season seems to have so much more in store.

Braunwyn celebrates her oldest son, Jacob, as he tries drag and she helps him come up with a suitable name. But Braunwyn may not be as happy as she seems with her mother telling her, “You’re not nearly as fun.”

Gina then insinuates that Braunwyn is “broken right now.”

Meanwhile, Kelly is preparing for her third wedding, trying on wedding gowns and telling the ladies that she and her fiance’s “whole life is having sex.”

Lies and backstabbing continue

A new housewives season trailer wouldn’t be complete without a hint at the fights that are bound to erupt throughout the season. And it seems that Braunwyn is at the center of at least two of those fights.

During a conversation with Emily, after she heard that Braunwyn has been talking about her, Gina sarcastically snaps, “Last year they were like, ‘Do you wanna sleep with us?’ This year they’re like, ‘Your home’s too small.'”

Then, at what appears to be a party, Braunwyn is gossiping to Emily and in the next cut Shannon is in her face arguing, “Don’t you dare accuse me of something I did.”

This season also introduces a new housewife, Braunwyn’s friend, Elizabeth Vargas, to the group with Shannon excitedly exclaiming, “Elizabeth Vargas is kinda fun!”

But that might also turn out to be short-lived, as during a conversation with Kelly and Braunwyn, Elizabeth asks, “I don’t know what’s wrong with Shannon, she just turned like that. Does she do that?”

To which Kelly calmly responds, “Yes.”

The ladies take filming into their own hands

With the COVID-19 pandemic resulting in lockdown, the show’s production comes to a stop. They break the fourth wall by showing the production team pulling down, putting away equipment, and telling two of the women, “You’re supposed to be six feet apart.”

This season is sure to be anything but boring. Closing out the trailer, Braunwyn says, “This is one of those things that you think is gonna turn out okay, it got so much worse.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County premieres October 7 at 9/8c on Bravo.