Real Housewives of Orange County Season 15 filming wrapped, Vicki Gunvalson calls former cast ‘fake b*tches’

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 15 has reportedly wrapped. Despite Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge not being orange holders this season, they appear to have plenty of thoughts about what went on.

Tres Amigas is no more. Shannon Beador remains on RHOC while Vicki and Tamra chose to leave. After one season in the friend role, Gunvalson decided to end her run altogether, and Judge followed suit almost immediately.

What did Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge say about Season 15 of RHOC?

In what appears to have been an Instagram Live, Tamra Judge revealed that the season finale of The Real Housewives of Orange County was filmed on Friday, August 14. She joked that she and Vicki Gunvalson were not invited, though they wouldn’t have been based on their exits following Season 14.

She also confirmed that the Tres Amigas group has disbanded. Shannon Beador was the third friend in the group, but something happened between them. That situation will likely be shown in the upcoming season, but for now, viewers know they are no longer friends.

While discussing the fact that the season had reportedly wrapped, Vicki Gunvalson was quick to point out that it will only be 12 episodes. Typically, the Bravos shows run about 18 to 20 episodes without the reunion special. With the coronavirus pandemic, it is likely things were cut back due to safety reasons.

Vicki Gunvalson calls her former RHOC co-stars fake

As they were discussing there being fewer episodes, Vicki Gunvalson speculated that they didn’t have enough material because they are all “fake b*tches” in the video.

Last season was tough for Vicki. She was in the “friend of” role on the show, and most of the season was focused on things that she wasn’t a part of. The last few seasons have been downhill for her. After the Brooks cancer storyline, nothing was the same.

Her friendship with Kelly Dodd also fell apart. She was not getting along with the majority of that cast. Her decision to leave came after a disastrous Season 14 reunion, and with that, Tamra Judge followed suit.

It is clear where Vicki Gunvalson stands as far as the other The Real Housewives of Orange County stars go. She remains close to Tamra Judge, and that appears to be the only connection she is interested in keeping.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is expected to return later this fall.