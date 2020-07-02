Brandi Glanville slams Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson as ‘one trick ponies’

Brandi Glanville has slammed Tamra Jude and Vicki Gunvalson as “one-trick ponies,” That is just the beginning of what she has to say about the Real Housewives franchises.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is throwing shade at hit Bravo series and several others in the franchise. As fans know, Brandi is no stranger to speaking her mind or stirring up controversy. She is doing again with the ladies of all the Real Housewives.

What did Brandi say about Tamra and Vicki?

Brandi stopped by The Rumour Mill podcast recently to answer several questions about some hit Bravo stars. She is taking aim at several of those in the franchise, which will undoubtedly get Brandi in trouble again.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The Bravo personality was asked to name her two least favorite housewives in any of the series. Surprisingly Brandi didn’t choose anyone in her cast, not even nemesis Denise Richards.

Vicki and Tamra were the two who topped Brandi’s list of least favorites. Her reason simple, Tamra and Vicki do the same thing over and over again.

“It’s just like one-trick ponies. They had no new stories. They were doing things that were obvious like they take things to the worst, most obvious place, and it wasn’t original for me anymore,” Brandi explained.

She also stated it was a good thing Tamra and Vicki were gone from The Real Housewives of Orange County. Brandi firmly believes their time on the show ran its course. There were no more interesting stories that Vicki or Tamra could tell.

Read More Real Housewives of Orange County Tamra Judge Instagram exit reactions include RHONY and RHOC stars

Yep, Brandi was brutally honest regarding her feelings, and that was just the beginning.

Dishing other Real Housewives dirt

The reality TV star does have a favorite in the Real Housewives franchise too.

Porsha Williams is Brandi’s favorite because “Porsha tells it like it is.” The Real Housewives of Atlanta star shares her struggles, instead of creating fake stories, according to Brandi. Along with admiration for Porsha’s honesty, Brandi also calls her “funny and beautiful.”

Brandi is happy on RHOBH, but if she did take on another franchise, it would be The Real Housewives of New York City even though she said she might kill Ramona Singer.

Speaking of her current reality TV series, Brandi dished about some of her own cast members. She called Taylor Armstrong good for the show. Brandi wants to get to know newbie Sutton Stracke. She is sure Sutton is up to housewife standards.

There is one thing Brandi Glanville does really well besides drink, and that is, speak her mind. Her blunt honesty is aimed at Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson this time around. The RHOC alums are not going to take Brandi dissing them lying down.

Oh yes, the Real Housewives drama is just as heightened off-screen as it is on-screen.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills returns Wednesday, July 8 at 9/8c on Bravo.