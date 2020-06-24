Tamra Judge hits back at claims she ‘can’t handle Manhattan’ after suggestion she should join RHONY

Tamra Judge has hit back at one troll that claims she couldn’t handle Manhattan. It has also been suggested that she join The Real Housewives of New York.

There is a chance Tamra is not done with the Real Housewives franchise. The rumor mill has been buzzing that Tamra should take her reality TV talents to the Big Apple.

Now, Tamra is speaking out on the subject, while also shutting down the haters at the same time. The Real Housewives of Orange County alum certainly knows how to navigate those treacherous negative social media waters.

What a fan said about Tamra and RHONY?

The Real Housewives Haikus shared an Instagram post letting Tamra know NYC is not the same as the OC.

Although the user thought Tamra would be fine with the other ladies on RHONY, the post stated that Manhattan is “a beast that would eat her alive.” The user was clear that the Big Apple is much different to live in than it is to stop in for a quick visit to Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

Tamra, of course, got wind of the post and replied, “I’m pretty sure I can handle NYC.” Comments By Bravo managed to capture the interaction sharing it on Instagram. As the Instagram caption read, “there is only one way to find out.”

Sadly for the RHOC alum, the comments section of both posts featured fans who didn’t think that Tamra belonged on RHONY. The users agreed that Tamra wouldn’t mix with the ladies and wasn’t savvy enough for the city.

Tamra’s thoughts on being part of RHONY

The entire topic of Tamra joining RHONY came up thanks to an interview she did on the Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast.

Tamra spilled that the other Real Housewives franchise that she would consider being part of after leaving RHOC is New York City.

One reason is because of newcomer Leah McSweeney. Tamra is obsessed with Leah and thinks they would have a ton of fun together.

Another reason is that the Bravo personality thinks RHONY could stand to switch things up a little.

“NYC needs a shakeup, that’s why I stopped watching, and that’s why I was so happy when they brought Leah in. I think it needs a little bit of a change in cast. It’s time,” she said.

Adding her to the cast of RHONY would certainly cause the shakeup Tamra thinks the Bravo show needs. Fans and current cast members would have strong opinions about the change too.

Tamra Judge said good-bye to The Real in January after 12 Seasons. She is one of the longest-running housewives on any franchise.

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.