Kelly Dodd claims she has experienced racism after call from former RHOC cast member to have her fired

Bravo has been cleaning house and has dropped several reality TV stars due to racist comments.

However, fans are wondering when the Real Housewives of Orange County cast member, Kelly Dodd, will face a similar fate.

Her racially insensitive comments from several years ago are now coming back to haunt her.

Kelly has made many ignorant comments in the past and her lack of remorse has angered fans. Fans that have been urging Bravo to fire her from the show.

Now, she’s attempting to defend herself.

Kelly says she experienced racism

The OC housewife is under fire once again after TMZ’s video footage of her from 2016 — when she said she doesn’t like black men — resurfaced.

Dodd has been getting a lot of backlash on social media, and she’s tired of responding.

She shared a message to her haters on Instagram saying “I’m going to stop arguing with people on my social media!”

She also shared a post reiterating this sentiment.

This certainly didn’t stop people from sharing their views about Dodd and it’s a comment under her post that’s getting all the attention.

The Bravo alum has been trying to defend herself against people who are calling her a racist by proclaiming that she is of Mexican descent.

User @elamari_ asked the 44-year-old a valid question:

In response, Kelly makes it known that she is a woman of color and has experienced racism herself. Kelly did not go into any details regarding this, but inquiring minds would like to hear a bit more about her experience.

Meanwhile, fans of the Bravo reality show are calling for her firing, and one former castmate, in particular, wants Kelly to get the ax.

Tamra Judge wants Dodd fired from Bravo

Former castmate Tamra Judge also shared her two cents on Dodd. During an Instagram Q & A, someone sent a question that asked the Tamra if Kelly should be fired for her racist statements.

Tamra stated that the TMZ video of Kelly is “disgusting” and that Kelly should indeed be fired. The Q & A was shared in Tamra’s story segment which has since expired, but you can still find it on People.com.

In her response, Tamra — who recently quit the show after being downgraded to a friend — also noted that Bravo should have “zero tolerance” at this point.

For now, though, Kelly Dodd is still clinging to her position as an OC housewife. It’s up to Bravo to decide Kelly’s fate.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus.