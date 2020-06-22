Eileen Davidson returns to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills — Is she Team Denise or Team Brandi?

Eileen Davidson is returning to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for a Season 10 guest appearance. While The Young and the Restless Star has been gone for a while, she is still friends with several of her former castmates.

When RHOBH returns from hiatus, expect Eileen to have opinions about what has been happening with the ladies and the rumor that is being passed around about Brandi Glanville and Denise Richards.

Who does Eileen Davidson sympathize with on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills?

It has been a while since Eileen Davidson has been with the ladies on RHOBH. She walked away because of her busy schedule as she remained filming The Young and the Restless at the same time. Now, she is back with her girlfriends as they attend a party at Kyle Richards’ house.

The situation between Brandi Glanville and Denise Richards has been teased since the trailer for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills dropped. Rumors began circulating last year, but without comment from either woman, it was unclear what happened.

As they gather at Kyle’s, Eileen talks about what she thinks. She reveals that she is in the dark when it comes to the truth between the two women, but she feels for Denise.

Filming the show is invasive and a lot to take in sometimes. Even though there has been some acting experience and familiarity with gossip and blogs, being added to the franchise is never easy.

Saying Eileen Davidson is team Denise is a bit premature, but it appears that she sympathizes more with Richards in the situation than with Glanville.

What is the deal with Brandi and Denise?

There has been speculation that Brandi Glanville and Denise Richards may have had a fling. While there is a lot to work out between them, it has spread through the group of RHOBH ladies like wildfire.

The season has already been filled with sex talk and friendships dwindling. After the dinner Denise hosted with the women discussing threesomes with her daughters and their friends within earshot, it looks like there’s way more drama coming.

What happens remains to be seen. There has been some talk about cease and desists being sent to silence Brandi Glanville and so much more. It looks like Eileen Davidson decided to attend Kyle Richards’ party and film at the perfect time.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills returns Wednesday, July 8 at 9/8c on Bravo.