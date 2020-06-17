Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Denise Richards explains why the reality show is on sudden hiatus

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will not air a new episode this week. There wasn’t a new episode last week either.

Many fans are wondering about the sudden hiatus? Denise Richards revealed the likely reason for the break during a recent interview.

Some fans speculated that the show was re-editing certain scenes. Many were disappointed because the season was just starting to see more drama. They hoped things weren’t being covered up.

In the latest episode, Denise Richards and her husband, Aaron Phypers, left a party after engaging in drama with other cast members. This is just the beginning of the drama, according to a season preview.

Coronavirus seems to be the reason for the hiatus

It seems that the coronavirus pandemic is the reason for the sudden hiatus. The show has not yet been able to film new episodes due to social distancing practices.

Denise said that the cast members have begun to film their own confessionals. This is because the crew was not able to film in their homes.

She said in an interview with SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show, “We have someone come in and set everything up with a mask. We gotta catch up with the episodes.”

In the interview, Denise also admitted that her second season of the show was very different from her first.

She said, “I went in very naïve, I think, the very first season. I just wanted to be myself on the show, and you know, whatever happens, happens, and just react how I really would.”

She continued, “This time around, it’s been a different experience. But, you know, people are watching, so that’s good.”

Kyle also believes the hiatus is due to coronavirus

Cast member Kyle Richards also chimed in on why the episodes were on hold. One fan asked her on Instagram.

Kyle commented back, “I think catching up with editing. covid set backs?”

The last episode aired as a recap of the sixth episode. The episode featured newcomer Garcelle Beauvais and cast member Dorit Kemsley.

They gave their own commentary during the episode.

The Bravo TV schedule says the episode is new tonight, on June 17, but it will likely be another recap with commentary.

Fans will have to wait until July 8 for new episodes.

RHOBH will return to Bravo on July 8 at 9/8c.