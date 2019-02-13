Aaron Phypers: Who is Denise Richards’ husband?

Denise and Aaron’s wedding will be on RHOBH. Pic credit: Bravo

Denise Richards is joining The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills this season. With the premiere airing tonight, there will be plenty to talk about. Along with being the new housewife on the block, she is joining the newly-married club as well.

Back in September, Denise Richards married Aaron Phypers. The two had been dating for nearly a year and decided to take the plunge while filming The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. It is expected that some of the wedding will be a part of Season 9 as well.

Who is Aaron Phypers?

While Aaron Phypers may not be a household name, some viewers may know who he is as he was once married to Nicollette Sheridan.

He was married to her from 2015 to 2018, though they separated just a year into their marriage. Their divorce was finalized less than a month before he tied the knot with Denise Richards.

Unlike Denise Richards, Aaron Phypers is not a successful actor. He has dabbled in some acting but nothing that panned out. His career isn’t as impressive as hers, but now he can add reality star to his resume.

In fact, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills viewers will see plenty of him as he films alongside Richards in Season 9.

When did they begin dating?

Aaron Phypers met Denise Richards in 2017. He was separated from Nicollette Sheridan and had significantly moved on by the time the two crossed paths. They dated for a year before tying the knot on September 8, 2018. Phypers was insistent that they get married on that specific date because the number eight represents infinity.

The couple appears to be doing well. Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers are still going strong and so far, have avoided The Real Housewives franchise curse of divorce.

As viewers get to know their dynamic and see the events leading up to the wedding, Aaron Phypers could become a household name.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on Bravo.