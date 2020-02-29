Kyle Richards reveals when she will quit The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Kyle Richards has revealed when she will quit The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The reality TV star has been part of the hit Bravo series from the beginning, and her departure would be a big deal for the show.

There have been several comings and goings on RHOBH over the past ten seasons. Most recently, Lisa Vanderpump, who was also an original cast member, said goodbye to the show.

Following Lisa’s headline-making departure, fans can’t help but wonder how much longer Kyle intends to keep filming RHOBH.

Kyle reveals when she will quit

The reality TV star dished all things RHOBH to Extra host Mark Wright. Kyle chatted with Mark on the pink carpet at the Women’s Cancer Research Fund event, An Unforgettable Evening.

Mark brought up all of the departures from the show. He then asked Kyle to give him the scoop on what was really going on. She explained that only one person left last season.

Kyle also noted that for Season 10, there were a couple of no shows for filming, but no one has departed the series. She did not mention anyone by name, either.

“You’re not going anywhere,” asked Mark.

“This is my 10th season. When the bad outweighs the good, I won’t be back,” Kyle responded with a smirk on her face.

There is a lot of drama on RHOBH. One has to wonder how bad would it have to get before Kyle would leave the show?

Kyle uses the show to promote breast cancer.

Fans know Kyle is an advocate for breast cancer. Her mom Kathleen Richards died from the disease.

After watching her mom battle breast cancer, Kyle frequently uses her platform to bring awareness to the condition. She has even gone for a mammogram on RHOBH as a way of reminding viewers of the importance of getting one each year.

While speaking to Mark at the An Unforgettable Evening event, Kyle reiterated how breast cancer had affected her family. Kyle has four daughters, all of whom will be tested for the BRCA.

She also admitted that she was tested because of her mother. Kyle didn’t reveal if she has the results back yet or if the testing plays out on the upcoming season of RHOBH.

Kyle Richards has given fans a clue as to when she will exit The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. However, it is very vague. No, she does not have an end date in mind but instead knows what will cause her to leave the series.

What did you think of Kyle’s answer?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 will premiere in spring 2020 on Bravo.