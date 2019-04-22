Is Kyle Richards leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills?

Kyle Richards leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is a hot topic. This season has been tough as the wedge between her and Lisa Vanderpump has grown, possibly to a point beyond repair.

Puppy gate has dominated the storylines for weeks. As Dorit Kemsley and the rest of the women claim innocence, Lisa Vanderpump maintains that she did not sell the story to the tabloids as Kyle Richards and the others have claimed.

Will Kyle Richards leave The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills?

Right now, nothing is known about the status of Kyle Richards and the next season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. She has been on the show for years and despite the breakdown of her friendship with Lisa Vanderpump, her presence with the other women hasn’t changed.

Why would she walk away at this point? Not only would she lose the paycheck but she would also lose the time in the spotlight. Being on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is her job and with American Woman canceled, this is what she has left.

What is happening on the rest of the season?

The second half of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is going to be just as explosive as the episodes that have already aired. Viewers will see Camille Grammer get married and lose her home in the wildfire that ravaged California last fall.

There will also be a Halloween party and some confrontations between the ladies. Kyle Richards remains the common denominator among the women, which makes her position on the show crucial. If she doesn’t return — will the show even go on?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on Bravo.