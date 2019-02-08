Are Kyle Richards and Lisa Vanderpump still friends? RHOBH shakes things up for Season 9

Kyle Richards and Lisa Vanderpump have a rough RHOBH season. Pic credit: Bravo

Lisa Vanderpump and Kyle Richards easily had one of the most recognizable friendships across the Real Housewives franchise.

While there were some ups and downs throughout the previous eight seasons, nothing compares to what The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is about to bring with Season 9.

Rumors have circulated about Lisa Vanderpump and her status moving forward on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. It was an emotional season and some of the stories that made headlines while filming has piqued viewers’ interest.

Will Vanderpump return to filming next season or will she continue on with Vanderpump Rules and not look back?

Friendships torn apart on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

There has always been drama on the show, especially when Brandi Glanville was a part of the mix. More recently, Lisa Rinna has rocked the boat. Despite all of that, the friendship that suffered the most was the one between Lisa Vanderpump and Kyle Richards.

Lines were reportedly drawn in the sand after two major events. When Lisa Vanderpump’s brother died last year, things were incredibly hard for the reality star.

He died by suicide, and when it came time for Lisa’s birthday, Lisa Rinna shared a photo of cupcakes with pills on them and wished Vanderpump a happy birthday. Of course, that didn’t go over well.

While the pill cupcakes may seem like the worst thing that happened, it actually wasn’t. There was another incident between Dorit Kemsley and Lisa Vanderpump.

A dog was adopted from Vanderpump Dogs, and it was reportedly found in a shelter just a few months later. Kemsley alleges the dog wasn’t getting along with her children and she re-homed it, but why didn’t she tell Vanderpump?

What happened between Lisa Vanderpump and Kyle Richards?

Right now, Kyle Richards confirmed the two are no longer speaking. It is unclear whether she will reconcile with Lisa Vanderpump at all.

A lot of the issues likely stem from Kyle Richards sticking up for the other girls that were in bad places with Lisa Vanderpump.

It is all going to be addressed on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9. Both ladies have described the season as “deceitful,” though fans may get an inside look that neither had while filming.

Will this friendship be able to be fixed, or are Lisa and Kyle destined to be on the outs forever?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on Bravo.